Split Fiction Now Holds 3 World Records

There was no surprise when Hazelight Studio’s Split Fiction was an instant hit, but the fact it has already claimed three different world records has stunned the Internet. All of these awards have been earned thanks to Split Fiction’s co-op foundation, breaking record after record within a month of its release. Fans of Hazelight Studio eagerly awaited this title after the smash hit It Takes Two, and these world records prove just how much support and love the studio has received. Even without these awards, Split Fiction has shown it is a game of the year contender for 2025 based on its initial reception and reviews.

Split Fiction has claimed three world records, consisting of most played local co-op videogame on Steam, most sold local co-op videogame within 48 hours of release, and most sold local co-op videogame within a week of release. All of these awards justify the wait for Hazelight Studio’s next project and the passion the developers put into the co-op aspects. A post on the Guinness World Records site confirmed Split Fiction as the holder of these three records.

Hazelight Studio has long cemented itself as one of the best developers of co-op games. With titles like A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction, in addition to Josef Fares’s first video game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, co-op has always been a focus and there is no doubt it will be the primary aspect of Hazelight Studios next game.

One of the most surprising aspects of Split Fiction is it offers a friend pass. With this, a single copy of the game is needed for two people to play it, allowing a friend to play it with another for free. The co-op roots of the game are most obvious here, and it’s a wonder this hasn’t been a feature before.

Split Fiction has proven to be so successful, that a film adaptation is in the works. According to a report from Variety, production company Story Kitchen is working to turn Split Fiction into a feature-length film. There has been no reports as to any talent attached to the project, but one can only assume Josef Fares will partner with Story Kitchen based on his track record as a film maker and uncompromising vision.

Split Fiction stars two aspiring writers, Zoe and Mio, named after Fares’ own daughters, as they are transported to a digital world and trapped within their own stories. Players assume control of each character, and must work together to overcome numerous challenges. With both characters having their own skills, players can replay the game and swap for a completely new experience.

As time goes on, Split Fiction will likely cover itself with even more honor, much as It Takes Two did. Those looking for an engaging and memorable co-op experience should look no further than the clashing science fiction and fantasy world of Split Fiction. Looking to the future reveals Hazelight Studios is already working on its next project, which has been previewed by two fans thanks to overcoming the Laser Hell level.