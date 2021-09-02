Abandoned Developer Says Abandoned Is Not the Game's Actual Name

✖

People still aren’t quite sure what Abandoned is since its Realtime Experience reveal didn’t really tell us much of anything, but whatever it is, it’s apparently not even “Abandoned.” That’s because that’s not even the real name of the game, according to the creators Blue Box Game Studios. That question and more were addressed within a FAQ on the game’s site that attempts to offer some information about the tragic reveal and clear up at least a few questions about the game.

The site for Blue Box Game Studios is still in preparations to fully show off Abandoned – or whatever its real name is – but it does have a few questions and answers there to hold people over until more substantial information is available. The last of those answers confirmed that “Abandoned” isn’t the game’s name and that the name will change whenever the gameplay is revealed.

“No Abandoned is a codename,” the answer on the site said. “The marketing title name will be announced with the gameplay reveal.”

For those wondering what Abandoned actually is in terms of genre, the FAQ also confirmed that this is indeed a game with horror aspects but said it was more of a “horror shooter/survival game” with the primary focus not being horror alone. We also got some more words about why the game hasn’t been shown off yet.

“Abandoned was announced too soon,” an answer to the question of why the game hasn’t been shown off yet read. “Also, we received a bigger audience than we initially had, so we had to polish the game even more. Even now, the game isn't ready for the public eye to see. We will release all media inside the Realtime Experience app and web for actual gameplay reveals and cinematic trailers.”

The “bigger audience” the game attracted was directly connected to suspicions that Hideo Kojima was involved somehow, though Blue Box said in the past Kojima isn’t a part of Abandoned at all. Though the FAQ again reaffirms that there’s no relation to Kojima nor Kojima Productions, teasers from the past have certainly not tried to shy away from any Kojima connections which hasn’t helped diffuse any theories at all.

The question of when we’ll see more of Abandoned of course couldn’t be answered clearly, but Blue Box said it’s “working to release new content ASAP.”