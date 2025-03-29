Adin Ross Has Been Unbanned on Twitch

Adin Ross has been unbanned from Twitch after a two year permaban. Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers out there, largely because of his “Just Chatting” streams where he has had a number of major celebrities and musicians on over the years. However, his biggest stream was last year when he had President Donald Trump on, something Trump’s son, Barron, had suggested as a good idea to reach younger voters. Ross went on to gift Trump a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in one of the images from the day of Trump’s assassination. Ross was then thanked by Dana White during Trump’s victory speech after winning the election for helping Trump win the election.

As you might imagine, all of that has made him a bit of a controversial figure along with some of the other people he has had as guests like Andrew Tate on his stream. Ross has been a prominent supporter of Kick since his Twitch ban. Since his ban, he’s had some kind of deal with Kick where he gets paid hourly to stream and he has stated it’s somewhere in the five figure range. Still, this hasn’t stopped him from wanting to return to Twitch. Despite making boatloads of money on Kick and being allowed to do almost whatever he wants, he seems to want Twitch’s massive audience as well.

Adin Ross Unbanned from Twitch After Two Years

After years of pushing for Twitch to unban him, it’s finally happened. On March 29th, 2025, Twitch viewers noticed that Adin Ross’ page was finally unbanned. It seems his follower count was reset as screenshots from earlier in the day showed he had around 60 followers and now he has a little over 30,000 at the time of writing. Other than that, it seems like his Twitch page is exactly as he left it. Adin Ross tweeted earlier in the day asking viewers if he should stream, likely teasing his return to Twitch.

As of right now, it’s unclear why Adin Ross has been unbanned from Twitch, though Twitch had previously suggested in 2023 that it may undo some permabans. However, there haven’t been many (if any) large scale examples of that happening before now. Adin Ross was previously banned from Twitch for not properly moderating his chat and supposedly allowing hateful conduct including racist and antisemitic comments to go unpunished. In the years since, Ross has been a lot more uncensored, so it’ll be interesting to see if he makes any changes on Twitch and if Twitch will ban him again if he doesn’t.

What do you think of Adin Ross returning to Twitch? Let me know in the comments!