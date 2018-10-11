Adorable ‘Assassin’s Creed Rebellion’ RPG Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft first revealed the adorable chibi-fied game for the Assassin’s Creed franchise last year for mobile phones but we haven’t had a release date for Rebellion – until now!

The cute addition comes right on the heels of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s arrival and it will be officially making its way to iOS and Android devices on November 21st! You can check out the announcement trailer in the video above but brace yourself because stabbing and the Creed has never looked so stinkin’ cute.

Pre-registration is now live! For more about the game:

“Assassin’s Creed Rebellion gives players the chance to build their own Assassin Brotherhood, manage a fortress, and engage in covert missions against the Templars. Assassin’s Creed Rebellion brings together a roster of more than 40 Assassins, such as Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, Claudia, and Machiavelli, along with more than 20 new unlockable characters exclusively created for Assassin’s Creed Rebellion. You can play with these and other famous Assassins simultaneously thanks to a new version of the Animus that merges the memories of several Assassins together.”

The new game will take players back into the heart of Spain during a terrible and bloody time. Much like Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter, it will be up to the player to build their foundation thoroughly for their base of operations. Failure to do so could result in, well … failure.

Ubisoft added, “Set in Spain during the height of the Inquisition, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion lets you build out your Brotherhood HQ with new rooms that enable you to train your Assassins and craft new items and equipment. As you level up your Brotherhood, additional rooms and other content become available, opening up new upgrade options. Your fortress also serves as a base of operations before taking teams of three Assassins into various infiltration missions. Different skills and character combinations are better suited to some missions than others, so the way you develop your Brotherhood can have a big impact on gameplay.”

Are you excited for a new mini-adventure? Sound off with your thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Rebellion in the comment section below and tell us what you think of the adorable trailer!