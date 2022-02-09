Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gets New Release Date

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch now has a new release date courtesy of the first big Nintendo Direct of the year. During the presentation that took place on Wednesday, Nintendo confirmed that the redone Advance Wars games will be out on April 8th. This new date follows a delay that pushed it out of a 2022 window and had it scheduled for some time around Spring 2022.

The trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was aired towards the beginning of the Nintendo Direct to help kick things off. Given that this Direct was meant to focus on games releasing soon this year, it was expected that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp would make an appearance even if it wasn’t one of the highly anticipated games compared to Splatoon 3 and hopeful appearances like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Alongside the new release date, the trailer showed off more of the gameplay the games feature in their overhauled visuals. Those who played the original two Advance Wars games will already be familiar with much of what was shown in the trailer as far as gameplay is confirmed, but the graphics have obviously been modernized.

The game’s currently priced for $59.99 on the Nintendo Switch just as pretty much any new, big Nintendo Switch game is. Considering there are two games in one here and that they’ve both been redone, the combo package seems at a glance to be an enticing offer for those who’ve either played the originals or want a way into the Advance Wars series. The listing that’s up on Nintendo’s site offers more information for the unfamiliar:

“Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army,” Nintendo’s listing said. “Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!”

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is scheduled to be released on April 8th for the Nintendo Switch.