AGDQ 2021: Fans Are Loving Day 1 of Awesome Games Done Quick Online
AGDQ is going strong on Day 1 and the fans are loving all of the action so far. Their outfit has been getting people hyped for all the streams for a few weeks now. A call to come watch all of the fun safely at home was put out yesterday, and tons are tuning in for a very strange year of AGDQ. A Mirror’s Edge run was on first and things will end later tonight with Pikmin 2 for all to see. Twitch is going to be the place to be for all these events, which you can check out on the schedule right here. Charity is a huge part of the AGDQ experience as many of the runners make it a point to raise awareness for their favorite causes. Sunday January 10th will be especially hype because of the beloved The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run.
The wait is over: #AGDQ2021 has begun! Join us for a week of exciting speedrunning action all week long as we raise money for @preventcancer! We can't be together in person to watch, but we can still bring a little crowd to your life, GDQ style! https://t.co/Fuz1uCieoK pic.twitter.com/PLyE2QMdxT— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 3, 2021
Last year, the organizers did a Corona Relief Done Quick event to raise some money for people struggling.
“Our Corona Relief Done Quick event concluded on April 19th with a total of over $400,000 for Direct Relief, as part of our response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the organizer’s site revealed about their efforts. “Thank you all for your support.”
What game are you most excited to see run? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
Major respect
Yes, the crowd in the pre-show countdown and on the break screen is controlled by chat. Huge props to @0xSeldszar for the code and @LuminousLungKey— Chrishanel.psd (@ChrisHanel) January 3, 2021
for the fantastic animation! #AGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/GB1Qxb0d9R
Just huge
So #AGDQ2021 is now live for a whole week of awesome speedruns! Tried my best to recreate what it could have been like in person (one day I hope!)— Chazie🦋❄️ (@BlueBerriMoon) January 3, 2021
Complete with tech team and prize table #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AGDQ @GamesDoneQuick pic.twitter.com/CW9qQRI3Ca
So well done
That AGDQ opening was fun to edit together. Lots of challenges with green screens and webcam formats, but glad folks dug it. Thanks to @J_Hobz and the @GamesDoneQuick crew for letting me be a part of this year's show!
Enjoy the runs! #AGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/Mb4F2WClEA— Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) January 3, 2021
Impressive skill here
Fanart for @GamesDoneQuick!
Thank you for what you do and everyone's support!
Good Luck to all the runners! 🍀✨
AGDQ raises money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation!— ❄️🥶 HoodCrow but cold 🥶❄️ (@ArachniDank) January 3, 2021
Check it out here:https://t.co/V772qOEEWw#AGDQ2021 #gdq2021 #gamesdonequick #ArtistOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/yw3jMaXBdw
DKC is always a crowd favorite
Can confirm. https://t.co/343y7qQBXH— musical_daredevil (@musicaldaredevl) January 3, 2021
Don't forget
Oh yeah Games Done Quick this week! https://t.co/tdSv2Cp9NM— Mabus (@mabusgaming) January 3, 2021
Like butter
One of my fav game series and enjoying the run so far! This guy is just ripping through the bosses https://t.co/CBdBU2UtxT— Sahvin P (aqua) (@aquastar831) January 3, 2021
Oof
NotLikeThis #AGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/sqO8M7nykV— Seldszar (@0xSeldszar) January 3, 2021