AGDQ 2021: Fans Are Loving Day 1 of Awesome Games Done Quick Online

AGDQ is going strong on Day 1 and the fans are loving all of the action so far. Their outfit has been getting people hyped for all the streams for a few weeks now. A call to come watch all of the fun safely at home was put out yesterday, and tons are tuning in for a very strange year of AGDQ. A Mirror’s Edge run was on first and things will end later tonight with Pikmin 2 for all to see. Twitch is going to be the place to be for all these events, which you can check out on the schedule right here. Charity is a huge part of the AGDQ experience as many of the runners make it a point to raise awareness for their favorite causes. Sunday January 10th will be especially hype because of the beloved The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run.

The wait is over: #AGDQ2021 has begun! Join us for a week of exciting speedrunning action all week long as we raise money for @preventcancer! We can't be together in person to watch, but we can still bring a little crowd to your life, GDQ style! https://t.co/Fuz1uCieoK pic.twitter.com/PLyE2QMdxT — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 3, 2021

Last year, the organizers did a Corona Relief Done Quick event to raise some money for people struggling.

“Our Corona Relief Done Quick event concluded on April 19th with a total of over $400,000 for Direct Relief, as part of our response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the organizer’s site revealed about their efforts. “Thank you all for your support.”

What game are you most excited to see run? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: