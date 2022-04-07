Age of Empires 4 Season One Huge Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Age of Empires IV received a big update today, and fans can expect to see some significant changes, as a result. One of the biggest changes to Season One is a beta for a new Content Editor feature, which will allow players to create and share concepts with the rest of the community. There are also hotkey changes, alterations to the campaign difficulty, and more. All in all, it’s looking like fans of the game will find plenty to get excited about, even if there’s still no news about the rumored Xbox port. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

LEARNINGS FROM PUBLIC PREVIEWS

Videos by ComicBook.com

We wanted to extend a quick thank you to those of you who joined inon the 1v1 Ranked Seasons Preview and Public Update Preview! Not onlydid you arm us with knowledge we’ll continue to apply in the future, butyou helped us properly ready up for the Season One update!

With a close look, you’ll likely notice a number of changes made since these previews, but we wanted to call out a few:

Ranked Season tier terminology and artwork more closely align ,with the number of weapons present on each badge matching the tier. Inthe image below, we’re showing the badges for Tier III (such as GoldIII).



Several balance changes were made with PUP feedback in mind: Stone Wall Tower cost increased from 200 to 300 stone SUL Herbal Medicine technology moved from the Dark Age to the Castle Age CHI Imperial Official train time reduced from 30 to 20 seconds (Thisis reverting the change from the original PUP release notes) SUL and ABB orchard bonus reduced from +250 to +100 food RUS Banded Arms bonus range decreased from +1.5 to +0.5

PUP participants also called out a number of bugs we were able to fix before this release: Attempting to observe a modded game when you do not have the same mods enabled should no longer result in a crash Improvements made to sheep to allow for easier selection Selection tool should now prioritize siege unit selection over building selection when the unit overlaps with a building Fixed an issue from the PUP build where custom games that requiremods sometimes do not show up as modded in the custom game browser Fixed an issue found in the PUP where infantry could occasionally sneak through palisade walls near bastions



NEW FEATURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

Introducing the Age of Empires IV Content Editor (Beta)! With this powerful tool, creators are invited to embrace and createtheir own ideas within the game and share them with the wider community!We talk more about the Content Editor below, including providing aquick overview of the in-house-created mods launching with Season One. Our first ever Ranked Season starts next week, April 13th! Prepare your best strategies and work your way through the ranks over the next several weeks. Based on your feedback, we’ve implemented the Global Build Queue! The Global Build Queue is visible in both gameplay and observer modes.Using the Global Build Queue you’ll get an overview of all your upgradesand units in queue at all times in the HUD. Click specific tiles within the Global Build Queue to select thebuilding the unit or upgrade is queuing within (or the unit itself forbuild-on-the-field siege units) and optionally move the camera to thatlocation based on the current “Find and Cycle Units & Buildings”setting Ctrl+Click tiles in the Global Build Queue to cancel the most recently queued item in the stack The Global Build Queue can be disabled or set to “Upgrades Only” in the in-game settings Use hotkeys to cycle between “Show All,” “Upgrades Only,” and “Hide.” The default hotkey for this function is Ctrl+Shift+Q



We know you’ve been looking for improved hotkeys, and whilewe still have some work underway and planned for the future, Season Oneincludes a number of exciting changes! For a deeper in-depth look, check out the Keyboard Controls and Quality of Life section below. We’ve added the ability to rebind hotkeys to Mouse 3, 4, and 5 Quickly toggle on or off Control Group exclusivity, or use anynumber of new hotkeys to add or remove a unit from a Control Group You will be able to bind other commands to the “ALT” and “Shift” keys We are aware that hotkeys bound to Alt, Shift or Ctrl can losefunctionality after restarting the game. Our teams are working on a fixfor this New Global Hotkeys enable you to cycle or select all buildings of aspecific type, cancel items in production queues, save camera locations,and much more Additional categories have been added to the hotkey menu to improve navigation It is now possible to navigate on the map after being eliminated or when the game is over in Skirmish and Multiplayer games. You can go back and forth between the map and the post-game screen using the “Continue” and “Back” buttons. The Fog of War is revealed to all players when the game is over There is a new “Reveal on elimination” setting for custom games, revealing the Fog of War to eliminated players Introducing the Patrol Move in-game! Patrol allows units to move along a path and attack any enemies they see. You can now use the “Random” civilization selection option when setting up for a match. We’re unveiling a brand new Art of War challenge with Advanced Combat. Refine your strategy and challenge yourself to earn Gold!



A queue dodging cooldown system has been added that applies a 5, 15, 30 and 60-minute lock out to Quick Match and Ranked queues. The cooldown escalates for each queue dodge performed following the first.

Developer Note: Queue dodging behavior has affectedQuick Match for some time. While we have long-term solutions we’re notready to share just yet, this cooldown system will help queues movealong more quickly. We will continue to monitor feedback around thissystem and make adjustments where appropriate.

We’ve made some improvements to the layout of the Chinese Dynasty UI! The Chinese Dynasty Button now fits snugly next to the official button We’ve updated the visual style of the Chinese Dynasty UI, including the button used to expand the dialog



Based on Player feedback and data, we have made difficulty tuning to six Campaign missions. Adjustments were made to reduce the number of enemy units, in additionto smaller changes to make the missions easier and in some casesshorter. You can read on below for more details, but the affectedmissions are: North to York Siege of Wallingford Combat of the Thirty Siege of Paris Battle of Pontvallain Battle of Formigny

Adjustments were made to reduce the number of enemy units, in additionto smaller changes to make the missions easier and in some casesshorter. You can read on below for more details, but the affectedmissions are:

MODS

In-House Mods

The team has created several interesting in-house mods to showcasevarious capabilities of the Editor. You can find the full list below!

Royal Rumble TYPE: Game Mode DESCRIPTION: Be the last king standing! Achieve victory by eliminating all enemy Kings while defending your own. Based on the classic Age of Empires II game mode “Regicide.”



Tombolos TYPE: Crafted Map DESCRIPTION: Welcome to paradise. This map features multiple tranquil islands connected by narrow sand tombolos. Supports up to 2 players.

Britain & Ireland TYPE: Generated Map DESCRIPTION: Fight for regency over the British Isles! This map features a landmass that resembles Britain, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland.

Indian Subcontinent TYPE: Generated Map DESCRIPTION: Battle over South Asia! This map features a landmass that resembles the Indian subcontinent.

The Gulch TYPE: Generated Map DESCRIPTION: “You ever wonder why we are here?” This map features a box canyon surrounded by walls on all sides. Supports up to 4 players.

Thick Woods TYPE: Tuning Pack DESCRIPTION: That’s… a lot of wood. Doubles the amount of Wood available in trees.

Double Villagers TYPE: Tuning Pack DESCRIPTION: The peasants are revolt… I mean, multiplying! Train two Villagers at the same time for the cost of one.

Dire Wolves TYPE: Tuning Pack DESCRIPTION: The wolves are hungry and out for blood! All Wolves have increased damage, hit points, and size.



MOD BUG FIXES

Big thanks to those of you who joined us for the Public Update Preview! We’ve made some fixes to mods since then:

The scar console can now be used to debug UGC when launching with “-dev”

Fix for incorrect message being displayed regarding amount of mod ratings

Fixed an issue causing front end music to play while paused if the player used a custom map

Privacy settings have been updated for Mods: Under Steam, users can set their privacy settings for viewing/using user generated content in game under their Online settings Under Xbox, users can set their privacysettings for viewing/using user generated content under their privacy settings

Fixed an issue from the PUP build where custom games that requiremods sometimes do not show up as modded in the custom game browser

BALANCE

Balance Update Goals

Tighten win rates in preparation of our first ranked season!

Encourage earlier conflict on the map with deer patches

Improve the feel of moving naval units and increase strategic options through more effective retreats

Increase risk and counterplay when constructing buildings near the enemy forces

Ensure civ unique units stand out instead of being niche counters

Make dynasty bonuses more useful for the period of the game in which they are unlocked

Create more compelling decision making around landmark picks

All Civilizations

Core Units

Field construction build time of Springald increased from 30 to 80 seconds

Field construction build time of Mangonel increased from 40 to 80 seconds

Field construction build time of Traction Trebuchet increased from 35 to 80 seconds

Developer Note: Siege weapons are frequently built by many infantryat the same time in the field. We wanted to add more time here to giveopponents an adequate chance at counter play.

Field constructed Traction Trebuchets now have the correct tool tip

Scout hunting bow reload time reduced from 2 to 1 second

Scout melee weapon cool down reduced from 4 to 2 seconds

Scout melee weapon damage reduced from 4 to 2

Developer Note: We found scout attack times to feel too long andunresponsive. This is especially noticeable in the early stages of thegame when unit counts are lower.

ECONOMY

Villager hunted meat carry capacity increased from 10 to 25 Survival Techniques hunted meat carry capacity bonus removed Survival Techniques hunted meat harvest rate increased from 10% to 15% Survival Techniques research time reduced from 75 to 45 seconds



Developer Note: We’re aim to encourage earlier game deer play to reward players for being out on the map.



NAVAL

Improved the responsiveness of small and medium ships Arrow ships can no longer fire while moving



Developer Note: Engaging in naval battles was very swingy as once aplayer started losing it was difficult to retreat against fire whilemoving boats. We’re also hoping to see more tactical poke and retreatstyle feigns and harassment.



Extended Lines research time reduced from 75 to 45 seconds Drift Nets research time reduced 75 to 45 seconds



Developer Note: Between making more fishing boats and researching,the dock had to choose between these economic techs that took so long.It was generally better just to make more fishing boats. Reducing theresearch time makes these techs enticing earlier in the match.



Galley Population reduced from 4 to 3 Junk Population reduced from 4 to 2 Galleass Population reduced from 6 to 5 Attack Ship ranged armor reduced by 1, except for the French Hulk



Developer Note: Attack ships are designed to counter arrowships.However we felt the armor was so extreme of a counter it feltineffective and unfun to engage in these naval battles.

Baghlah springald weapon damage increased from 50 to 70 Baghlah attack speed reduced from 3.25 to 3.75 seconds



Developer Note: Helps Baghlah’s ability to take out enemystructures. This is also a net increase to Baghlah DPS to account forthe lack of Swivel Ballista technology.

Warship formation spacing reduced from 4.5 to 3 tiles Baochuan weapon range reduced from 9 to 8 tiles



Developer Note: We want to give land units and defenses moreopportunity to return fire against naval units. It’s not satisfying for aboat to out range your defenses and kill them without taking anydamage. Having both sides take some damage creates a more interestingback and forth dynamic between players that adds strategy and micro intothe mix.

Naval Navigator no longer gives +1 weapon range, increased sight range improvement from 1 to 4 tiles



Developer Note: Naval units frequently are hampered from firing attheir max range by inability to see land units on hills. This helpscombat their sight issues as well as making the technology moresituationally useful instead of an automatic research every game.

Updated the selection area for all fishing deposits to match thevisual. This also resolves issues where deep fish became harder toselect as the resource was depleted Galley, Dhow and Junk help text updated to specifically indicate they benefit from ranged damage Blacksmith technology Rams can no longer target naval units



Developer Note: While this was a bug fix, we received playerfeedback about how it added a fun dynamic to the game. We’ll look intoreadjusting in the future.

CORE BUILDINGS AND UPGRADES

Buildings under construction receive 50% more damage

Developer Note: Players were dropping buildings in the middle ofbattles and there wasn’t any way to stop it. We’ve added this damagepenalty to in progress buildings to add more risk and counterplay tothese strategies to even out how powerful they are.

Keep build time increased from 120 to 140 seconds Stone Wall Tower build time increased from 60 to 90 seconds Stone Wall Tower cost increased from 200 to 300 stone



Developer Note: These changes together are specifically targeted atweakening feudal age stone wall tower rushes as it’s difficult to getenough army together in time to prevent them.

Boiling Oil cost increased from 250 Gold, 100 Stone to 500 Gold, 200 Stone



Developer Note: One of the most powerful castle age upgrades. Thiswas frequently grabbed as soon as a keep was completed. Increasing thecost adds more strategic contemplation to when it’s researched. Stillwell worth the investment!

Boiling Oil research time increased from 60 to 90 seconds Greased Axles movement speed bonus reduced from 20% to 15% Geometry moved from the University to the Siege Workshop Geometry resource cost reduced from 300 Wood, 700 Gold to 100 Wood, 225 Gold Geometry research time reduced from 90 to 45 seconds



Developer Note: As geometry only affects 2 units that only damagebuildings, we found the steep cost wasn’t justified and limited theintended scaling of late game rams.

Siege Works moved from the Siege Workshop to the University Removed completely from the Chinese Astronomical Clocktower Siege Works resource cost increased from 150 Wood, 350 Gold to 300 Wood, 700 Gold Mongol Improved version cost increased from 500 Stone to 1000 Stone Siege Works research time increased from 60 to 90 seconds Siege Works for the Delhi Sultanate research time increased from 900 to 1350 seconds



Developer Note: As university holds powerful technologies thataffect entire classes of units, it was a much better fit for thistechnology.

Tithe Barns now correctly provides 30 stone per minute instead of 15

Repair ability now shows the correct requirements when attempting to use it on an enemy player

Fixed a bug where some units were leaving a visible “ghost” uponentering Fog of War, as if they were buildings. Units affected by thisbug were: Battering Rams, Siege Towers, French Bombards, and thefield-constructed versions of Mongol and Abbasid siege units.

BALANCE – CIVILIZATION SPECIFIC

Abbasid Dynasty

General

Orchard bonus reduced from +250 to +100 food



Developer Note: We like that the berry gathering speed makes this aprime resource for Abbasid, but it gives a boon for too long. We wantthem to have to move out on the map to more risky positions sooner.

Camel Archer move speed increased from 6.5 to 6.75

Camel Archer bonus damage vs. Spearman reduced from 3x to 2x

Camel Archer II damage increased from 10 to 12

Camel Archer III damage increased from 12 to 14

Camel Archer IV damage increased from 14 to 15

Camel Rider III damage increased from 9 to 14

Camel Rider III bonus damage vs. Cavalry reduced from 18 to 14

Camel Rider IV damage increased from 10 to 16

Camel Rider IV bonus damage vs. Cavalry reduced from 20 to 16



Developer Note: For both camel units we wanted them to be a bit moreuseful overall instead of just niche counter units. As Camel archersare ranged, fast, and high damage we’ll be scrutinizing them forupcoming balance patches.

Camel Barding now only affects Camel Riders, no longer affects the Camel Archer



Developer Note: Camel archers already get to benefit from Biologyand Incendiary Arrows, this helps combat some of the upgrade stackingissues.



Camel Barding moved from the Blacksmith to the Stables

Camel Barding Cost reduced from 300 Food, 700 Gold to 100 Food, 225 Gold

Camel Barding research time reduced from 90 to 45 seconds

Faith can no longer be used to convert Naval units

The Abbasid Golden Age production speed bonus now properly appliesto all production buildings, and not only military production buildings

Composite Bows tooltip now correctly displays 33% attack speed increase instead of 25%

Improved Processing now applies to Town Centers

ECONOMY WING CHANGES

Developer Note: Previously, the strongest wing bonuses weren’tavailable until reaching Imperial Age. This meant that choosing a wingwasn’t exciting as the payoff was very far in the future. We’ve resolvedthis by adding more enticing options starting off in the Feudal age!

Agriculture cost reduced from 200 Wood, 500 Gold to 75 Wood, 200 Gold

Agriculture research time reduced from 90 to 45 seconds

Abbasid Dynasty – Trade Wing Changes

Grand Bazaar moved from the Imperial Age to the Feudal Age

Grand Bazaar cost reduced from 300 Food, 700 Gold to 50 Food, 125 Gold

Grand Bazaar research time reduced from 90 to 60 seconds

Spice Roads moved from the Feudal Age to the Imperial Age

Spice Roads cost increased from 100 Wood, 250 Gold to 300 Wood, 700 Gold

Military Wing Changes

Boot Camp requirement reduced from Imperial Age to Feudal Age

Boot Camp cost reduced from 300 Food, 700 Gold to 50 Food, 125 Gold

Boot Camp research time decreased from 90 to 60 seconds

Camel Rider Shields cost reduced from 300 Food, 700 Gold to 250 Gold, 100 Food

Camel Rider Shields research time reduced from 90 to 60 seconds

Camel Support requirement increased from Feudal Age to Imperial Age

Camel Support armor bonus increased from 1 to 2

Camel Support cost increased from 50 Food, 125 Gold to 300 Food, 700 Gold

Camel Support research time increased from 60 to 90 seconds

CHINESE

Ancient Techniques cost increased from 150 Wood, 350 Gold to 200 Wood, 500 Gold

Developer Note: As players start in a dynasty and normally grab Songearly this tech is giving at least a 10% bonus to gather rates and upto 20% for all resources.

Ancient Techniques research time increased from 60 to 90 seconds

Barbican of the Sun sight range increased to match the Outpost

Imperial Spies ability from the Imperial Palace Landmark now revealsVillagers, Traders, Trade Ships, Fishing Ships and Officials

An insidious tax fraud scheme has been discovered by our internalinvestigation bureau. It has come to our attention that Officials havebeen collecting taxes more often than permitted by Imperial Decree. AnOfficial reprimand has been issued and the guilty have been punished.Firmer rules have been enacted to prevent this corruption from happeningagain in the future

Fixed a bug where Elite Fire Lancer torch damage wasn’t increasing when upgraded to Elite

Fixed a bug where Pagodas could generate more resources than intended

Chinese Dynasty Changes

Dynasty units and buildings are no longer gated when advancing to the next dynasty. Once unlocked you can always build them

Yuan Dynasty movement speed bonus no longer applies to Siege

Village requirement reduced from Song Dynasty to Tang Dynasty



Developer Note: Adding earlier villages allows Chinese to createdefensive garrison to resource nodes right at the start of the game.

Village cost increased from 100 Wood to 125 Wood

Village health increased from 1000 to 1500

Granary requirement reduced from Yuan Dynasty to Song Dynasty



Developer Note: Building the Granary earlier allows you to plan outyour base layout while making the farm transition, instead of trying tofit in a large building after crops have already been established.

Granary harvest bonus reduced from 15% to 10%

Granary Health increased from 1000 to 1500

Pagoda requirement reduced from Ming Dynasty to Yuan Dynasty



Developer Note: Moving up the Pagoda allows the dynasty building tobe built in the castle age when players are collecting relics.

Pagoda Relic resource bonus reduced from 100 Gold, Food, Wood and Stone to 100 Gold, 50 Food, 50 Wood, 50 Stone per minute

Chinese Official Changes

Supervise production and research speed reduced from 200% to 150%



Developer Note: We found that China is quite strong with theimprovements to their dynasties and the flexibility of 200% productionspeed allowing them an easier counter vs most tech switches.

Official cost changed from 150 Food to 100 Food, 50 Gold



Developer Note: China was able to rapidly accelerate their age oftime by skipping a mining camp and using tax gold to age up with theirfaster building production time.

DELHI SULTANTE

Delhi Sanctity Gold bonus reduced from +100% to +50%



Developer Note: Providing so much gold bonus early allowed Delhi to snowball an early lead into an unstoppable victory.

Delhi Starting Wood reduced from 250 to 200



Developer Note: This wood bonus was originally added to help make anearly Mosque. As the civ is quite strong in Feudal age, we wanted torequire more commitment to unlocking the power of an early Mosque.Additionally, the extra starting wood was providing a powerful boost onmaps where fishing boats could be constructed.

Herbal Medicine moved to the Castle Age



Developer Note: This powerful tech was providing a large power spiketoo early in the game. We’ve moved it back to Castle Age to match othercivs.

Orchard bonus reduced from +250 to +100 food

No for real this time, guys! “Tower War Elephant” has been renamedto “Tower Elephant” so the name is more distinct from their cousins the”War Elephant.”

Delhi Fixed a bug where the Armored Beasts tooltip incorrectlystated it applied to Tower War Elephants. It now correctly states itonly applies to War Elephants

Slow-Burning Defenses is now correctly positioned in the Imperial Age column in the Delhi Sultanate tech tree

Tower of victory attack speed bonus increased 15% to 20%. The buffis now applied in a larger radius. Effect now properly applies its fullbonus to all-melee and ranged infantry

Fixed a bug that would sometimes reset the Food income provided by the Hisar Academy after producing a Man-at-Arms or Knight

The Compound of the Defender effect is no longer active while the Landmark is destroyed

The Delhi Sultanate tech tree now lists Honed Blades under the Castle Age

The Delhi Sultanate tech tree now lists Slow-Burning Defenses under Imperial Age instead of Castle Age

ENGLISH

Man-at-Arms train time reduced from 22 to 15 seconds



Developer Note: We want to create more dynamic choices in the unitroster for the English civilization. This allows English players theability to pump out powerful early game units quickly. As the Man atArms is very food-heavy, it also synergizes with their farming bonuses.

Vanguard Man-at-Arms armor increased from 2 to 3

Abbey of Kings healing rate increased from 4 health/1.5 seconds to 6 health/ 1 second

Starting Wood increased from 150 to 200



Developer Note: This, along with the previous changes, gives Englishmore options early game to start with a barracks rush, early farming,or save for feudal age.

White Tower and Berkshire Palace now have visual weapon emplacements for boiling oil

Setup Camp can no longer be triggered while in combat



Developer Note: The fantasy for this technology is troops relaxingat a warm fire after a tough battle. Note that it can still be activatedwhile moving.

Corrected requirement text on English Setup Camp ability

FRENCH

Red Palace now has visual weapon emplacements for boiling oil

Arbaletrier Pavise ability now increases armor by +5 instead of setting armor to 5

Fixed a bug with the French Tech tree where traders were displayed in the Dark Age under Chamber of Commerce

Military siege engineer UI now matches other civilizations and has the correct icon

Royal Knight help text updated to reflect proper duration of bonus after a successful charge attack

HRE

Regnitz Cathedral Relic capacity reduced from 3 to 2



Developer Note: This helps balance the high gold per minute providedby the relic. In addition, it allows HRE more options for powering upKeeps and Outposts by adding relics to them.

Burgrave Palace now produces infantry 400% faster instead of training units in batches of 5



Developer Note: While technically the same as training in batches of5, this is better for multiple reasons: First off, it now applies toall barracks techs for awesome timing attacks! This change also allowsunits to hit the field much faster, with smaller resource requirements,and additional flexibility in the units produced.

Meinwerk Palace research discount increased from 25% to 30%

Meinwerk Palace research speed increased by 30%

Palace of Swabia Villager production speed and discount reduced from 75% to 66%

Inspired Warriors effect duration increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds



Developer Note: This, along with the Marching Drills, changes areintended to make it more rewarding for you to put Prelates into yourmain army.

Marching Drills cost reduced from 100 Food, 250 Gold to 50 Food, 125 Gold



Developer Note: While Marching Drills is a powerful tech, the costwas difficult to afford in Feudal age. We’re hoping this opens up newstrategic potential for expanded HRE Feudal play.

Marching Drills research time reduced from 90 to 60 seconds

Marching Drills now affects Prelates

Added a Prelate UI indicator for HRE players to be able to more easily locate and keep track of their Prelates

Elzbach Palace now has visual weapon emplacements for boiling oil

By placing Relics in Docks it is no longer possible to surpass the maximum 25% attack speed bonus

The Great Palace of Flensburg Wonder can now properly make use of influence and the Emergency Repair ability

Docks can now properly make use of influence and the Emergency Repair ability

Keeps no longer grant a springald when a unit is garrisoned, and the Springald Emplacement is not researched

Relics placed inside of docks no longer increase attack speed of all players’ ships

Fixed a bug where the HRE Galley archer ship was firing an additional arrow

MONGOLS

Textiles (Improved) has been added to the Town Center, available in the Castle Age



Developer Note: This is intended to help Mongols defend from raids later in the game as they have no keeps or walls.

Textiles (Improved) increases the health of Villagers by +50

The Mongol Landmark Town Center can now be packed while at maximum population

Improved Biology now only provides +10% health instead of +15% for a total of +30% instead of +35%



Developer Note: This is consistent with other Mongol stone upgrades that provide a 50% increased bonus over the base upgrade.

Fixed a bug where Mongol Improved Tithe Barns did not list the correct resource income

Fixed a bug where Mongol Tithe Barns research time was 80s insteadof the intended 60s. It also gives the proper +30 Food, Wood, and Stoneinstead of +20

Khaganate Palace now produces Mangudai in 90 seconds instead of 77 seconds

Stone Commerce help text updated to specify trade bonus

The Khan Defense Arrow tool tip no longer incorrectly stats it gives+3 armor. Text has been fixed to state the bonus it actually provides:+2 armor

The unpack ability of Mongol structures now searches for the closestvalid placement location near the cursor (the same way that regularbuilding placement does)

The upgraded Yam aura movement speed bonus no longer applies to siege weapons

RUS

Warrior Monk weapon range increased from 1.15 to 3

Developer Note: This allows warrior monks to safely attack frombehind a line of infantry and provide their combat buff without beingtoo exposed to enemy melee attackers.

Warrior Monk charge weapon range increased from 2.15 to 3

Horse Archer Precision technology weapon range bonus reduced from 2 to 1



Developer Note: It’s our intention that Horse Archers are counteredby Archers. Being speedy and then getting this upgrade to out-rangeArchers means unit counters in imperial were too limited.

Horse Archer Precision technology research time reduced from 90 to 60 seconds

Streltsy Double Time ability no longer quickens their Static Deployment ability



Developer Note: We wanted the focus of this technology to be aboutthe movement ability instead of adding extra functionality to an alreadypowerful unit.

Banded Arms bonus range decreased from +1.5 to +0.5

Developer Note: The large range bonus on this tech was difficult toplay against and led to some drawn out stalemate-style gameplay thatwasn’t exciting for most players. We’ll revisit this upgrade in a futurepatch.

Golden Gate trade buttons have been relocated to match Markets

Golden Gate no longer shares double click selection with Markets

Lodya ships now have the correct upgrades applied after conversion

Fixed a bug where Lodya Attack Ships built after research Armored Hull were getting additional hitpoints

Fixed a bug where it was cheaper to upgrade into Lodya Trade Ships instead of producing them from the dock

Fixed a bug where you could place down RUS palisade Walls and still get the Wonderstruck achievement

Lodya Fishing Ship These changes are aimed at slowing down the Lodya Fishing Ship rush.Players will now have less fishing ships to convert into attack shipsimmediately upon aging up to Feudal. Population cost increased from 1 to 2 Cost increased from 75 to 150 Wood Train time increased from 25 to 38 seconds Health increased from 125 to 250 Deep Water Fish gather rate increased from 1.0 to 1.9 Shoreline Fish gather rate increased from 0.66 to 1.19 Fixed an FX marker attachment issue that was causing the fires tonot be in the correct locations of the pyres and torches, for the Lodyademolition ship



MAPS

General Changes

1v1 Resource Spawn Tuning

1v1 (Micro) map size resource balancing has received a pass, withthe goal of improving the distribution of resources between players. On open maps, like Lipany and Dry Arabia, this has meant objectslike relics, gold deposits and stone deposits are now spawning in atighter band for each player, to cut down on cases where one resourcenode would spawn considerably further away for one player than for theother. We are always tweaking and looking to improve this, so keepsending us screenshots and map seeds when you feel things are generatedunfairly! On divided maps, like Mountain Pass and Mongolian Heights, we havedone additional custom tuning for several maps to help ensure that thedividing geography does not separate one player from their allotment ofresource deposits. We were seeing instances of, for example, bothplayers’ large gold deposits spawning on the same side of the mountainrange on Mountain Pass. This was due to how we place resources within acentral band of map area that is calculated based on pathfindingdistance from each player’s TC to each point on the map. In cases likeMountain Pass, if one player spawns closer to the opening, the”midpoint” between players would be on one side of the mountain range,and our contested resources would be placed there. This set of tuninghas been about finding new constraints for this banding on maps withdividing geography. Danube River, Boulder Bay, Confluence, MountainPass, Mongolian Heights and Nagari all received custom tuning in thisregard.

Relics will now spawn in a more balanced configuration – oneaccessible relic per player, 3 centrally contested relics. This updatedbalance logic has been applied globally to all map sizes, and tunedspecifically for several maps on the Micro (1v1) size. Additional tuningfor divided maps at larger sizes will be coming in a later update.Relics have been tuned to spawn further away from each other.

Divided maps have had custom tuning and will spawn 1 accessiblerelic and 2 contested relics per “side” of the map, for a total of 6relics. This was done to ensure that maps in which terrain gives naturalownership to one player don’t have a built-in imbalance due to thenature of spawning an odd number of contestable objects. The maps thatinclude these relic changes are Confluence, Mountain Pass, MongolianHeights and Nagari. Small gold and stone deposits have had theircontested spawn range tightened. One contested small gold and stone willnow spawn per player (up from only one overall), with less likelihoodthat it will be too close to a single player.

Sacred Sites have had their spawn parameters narrowed to help themspawn evenly across the center of the map on maps where their locationsare not being specifically placed by the map script (e.g. on the hill onKing of the Hill).

Specific-Map Changes

Nagari

Mountain ranges have been shortened slightly to provide a more consistent central lake and mountain configuration.

Deep water fish have been removed from the side ponds andconcentrated in the central lake. This was to both remove instances ofunbalanced amounts of safe fish and ensure that the most valuable fishare located in a contested part of the map.

Relic count has been increased to spawn a base 4 relics plus one perplayer to better ensure fairness of distribution on maps wheregeography can divide the map into discrete sections

Resource spawning for 1v1 Micro size matches has had custom tuningdone on various resource deposits. Our goal with this pass was to cutdown on perceived unbalanced map generations, especially on maps wheremap geography can divide the map into discrete sections. Resources likegold deposits should now spawn more squarely in each player’s “side” ofthe map, to avoid instances where a central, contested deposit could beplaced on the wrong “side” of the central geography.

Black Forest

The “forest-y” ness of Black Forest has been reigned in to not spawnunchoppable trees in the middle of your Town Center courtyards

Trade Posts on Micro and Small map sizes have been adjusted to spawncloser to the exact center of the map to help ensure more equal access

Spawn reliability of the second deer herd per player has been improved

Sacred Sites have been re-added to Black Forest. We have beenwatching for your feedback on this change, so thanks to everyone whogave us their thoughts on the Black Forest Sacred Sites. With the wayAge IV plays, Sacred Sites provide a valuable way for you to counter alocked-in defensive strategy. While we appreciate the epic slugfeststhat remind us of classic Age of Empires II Black Forest gameplay, wefeel like the Sacred Sites play well in the Age of Empires IV version ofthe map.

Boulder Bay

We have updated the forest distribution to include more smallerforests, as opposed to fewer, larger forests. This is to help preventinstances of large forests completely blocking you in on one side of thebay.

We’ve updated the fish distribution in the bay to be more even. Weare also working to provide a more robust solution for balance of deepwater fish in the near future.

We’ve adjusted gold distribution in 1v1s to be spawned more evenly between players

Fixed a spawn issue where you could spawn on the wrong side of the bay on larger team games

Danube River

Large gold deposits have been rebalanced to more reliably spawn evenly between teams

We’ve changed the central crossing to be a Stone Bridge. We’re ableto add bridges to maps, and the central stone bridge was added to DanubeRiver to help break up naval dominance. If you seek control of thewater, you will now need to build ships on both your half of the riveras well as your opponent’s half.

Fixed an issue where in larger games, teammates could spawn on the wrong side of the river.

Mountain Pass

Sacred Sites have been given a buffer of flat terrain to ensure they spawn correctly.

Resources in 1v1 Micro size maps have been balanced to more equallyspawn resources on each side of the mountain range. Previously, therewas an odd number of gold and stone deposits spawning, which could leadto unbalanced resource generation between players.

An additional small gold and stone have been added for ensuring that we can generate maps with fair distribution.

An indexing error in the map script was fixed that was leading tothe mountain range giving one player slightly more area on their side ofthe map. Now, the total area of the map should be split much moreevenly between the sides of the mountains.

Confluence

We’ve updated gold spawns to be more fairly distributed for players in 1v1. Adjusted the crossings on this map. Now, a ford will spawn on eacharm of the river near the edge of the map, and near the centerconfluence point, a stone bridge will spawn on each arm of the river.This should help reduce water supremacy and make moving land armiesthrough the map much smoother.



Rivers in Confluence have also been straightened out in order tomake the center of the map more consistent and predictable. The SacredSites will be placed around the confluence of the river, one in eachquadrant, near the bridge crossings. We found the previous version ofthe map, when Sacred Sites could be placed anywhere along the rivers ineach quadrant, felt unfocused and could lead to a more scattered mapflow. This change, along with the inclusion of the bridges themselves,will hopefully give the map a tighter flow and limit the dominance ofpowerful warships that previously could have full control of the map.

Ancient Spires

Removed errant deep water fish that would spawn on Micro (1v1) size matches

We’ve adjusted trade post spawns to ensure that they do not spawn onisolated islands created by lakes at the side of the map. This shouldhelp ensure that both trade posts are available for players to tradewith.

Altai

We’ve fixed rare instances of Sacred Sites not spawning. This wasoccasionally caused by a random mountain spawning beside the tile thatwas designated to spawn a Sacred Site, and as we give Sacred Sites amountain buffer around their spawn area, it could leave no room for thesite to spawn.

We’ve fixed rare cases of players spawning too close to the sidemountain ranges and stomping out things like Sacred Sites and TradePosts

Mongolian Heights

Number of relics increased to 4 base + 1 per player, up from 3 base +1 per player, in order to distribute them evenly across the river

Number of contested resources all adjusted to be spawning in an evenamount, in order to ensure that both sides of the river receive anequal share of resources

Fixed an indexing error in the map script that was resulting in theriver giving one side of the map a bit more playable space than theother. The river should now perfectly split the playable sides in half.

Space between sheep herds was increased to cut down on the instances of 5+ sheep spawning together

Adjusted the spawning of the cliffs to ensure that each player isgiven a flat path from their start position to the river. Previously,some of you could receive a map generation where the starting area wasprotected by a long cliff, while the opponent was in a much more openarea. This should help even up the geography.

Hill and Dale

We’ve tuned down wolf spawns from 2 per Sacred Site to 1 per Sacred Site.

We’ve tuned starting forests to not be able to close off a full rampto the player’s plateau. You will now get one regular forest and onesmaller forest on their plateau

Overhauled how the plateaus spawn to provide a more consistentexperience. Plateau sizes will now be the same for both players, andteam plateau sizes can no longer sometimes be very disproportional.

The main plateau entry ramp had its size slightly increased.

King of the Hill

We’ve done an overhaul to the King of the Hill map to ensure thatgenerations are more even and consistent. We saw previously that someplayers could have very little wood near their TC, or that their path tothe top of the hill was much longer or more difficult than theiropponents. We also saw many instances of the gold and stone beingdistributed on the hill unfairly. We’ve taken out a bunch of the moreunfair aspects of the randomness of these parameters. On newgenerations, you should now see:

Overhauled hill generation to ensure fairness between players.Pathways up the hill are now based directly on player spawn locations,with players getting a straight shot access to the top of the hill.Large gold and stone locations are mirrored on the hill to provide equalaccess to contested resources.

Removed all random forests on the map.

A dense perimeter forest was added that rings the entire map. Thegoal of forests on KotH was always to need to balance fighting forcentral gold and stone with the necessity of maintaining a presence onthe outer parts of the map for wood and food, but we were seeing manyinstances where wood access between players could be incrediblyunbalanced. This change should ensure that all players have access toample wood on the map edges.

ADDED MAPS

MegaRandom

As the name implies, MegaRandom has the ability to spawn in anenormous number of different configurations. We’ve created a huge numberof random parameters that MegaRandom can choose from when generating,such as whether to spawn lakes and rivers, which types of impasse to useto generate terrain (if any), whether to spawn extra amounts of someresources, whether to incorporate special terrain patterns, and muchmore!

Send us your best MegaRandom generations! We will continue to updateMegaRandom over time to keep it fresh and exciting, and to addpotentially even more wackiness!

Crafted Map “Valley Battle”

As an example for what a crafted map may look like when created usingthe Age of Empires IV Content Editor (Beta), we have added a map called”Valley Battle” to the “Crafted” maps tab. This map was created to be abalanced, mostly symmetrical map that has a bit of everything – openfields for large battles, a river with numerous crossings, small lakesto take advantage of fishing, a defensive area near players’ startlocations, and resources that are exactly balanced across the two halvesof the map.

Map Bug Fixes

Stealth ocean areas have been updated to have a different colored water tile to help make their area more visible

Fixed a bug where min spec trees would pop in game

Fixed a visual issue where shadows would appear to be “rippling” on some terrains and shadows settings

Fixed scaling of the Fog of War in the Mini-Map to match the rest of the terrain on small maps

Fixed a bug where buildings placed in the fog of war would sometimessnap to locations overlapping trees or resource deposits, causing themto not be built once the villager arrives

Fixed a visual issue where the building destruction VFX on low ImageQuality settings would appear as a grey rectangle due to the cloudtexture being loaded at too low of a resolution

Fixed issue where the terrain texture would sometimes appear stretched on very wide display aspect ratios

Fixed scaling of the Fog of War in the Mini-Map to match the rest of the terrain on small maps

Fixed a visual issue where some health bars didn’t display if the gameplayer resolution scale was set below 100%

CAMPAIGN

Changed the order of the campaigns. The new order is as follows: TheNormans, The Rise of Moscow, The Hundred Years War, The Mongol Empire

Fixed a bug causing Age I Mangudai units to have no speech in “The Battle of Zhongdu” campaign mission

In the mission Dover, enemy units now spawn at the map edge, instead of the fork in the road

In the mission “The Battle of Mohi”, added a new objective forrepairing the broken bridge, to avoid confusion about how to reach thewestern rally position

The tooltip for the Stone Wall Tower in campaign now indicates that an upgrade is required to get the springald weapon

Fixed a bug in the mission “Battle of Zhongdu”, where the missioncouldn’t be completed if the player destroyed an enemy market beforecompleting the first objective

The mission “Battle of Pontvallain” has been made easier by decreasing the number of units in the raiding groups

The mission “Combat of the Thirty” has been made easier on Harddifficulty by decreasing the quality of enemy units during the finalfight

The mission “Siege of Wallingford” has been made easier onIntermediate and Hard difficulties by decreasing the number of units ineach attack wave

The mission “Battle of Formigny” has been made easier on Hard difficulty by decreasing the size of the English army

The mission “Siege of Paris” has been made shorter by decreasing the number of enemy attack waves from 10 to 8

In the mission “North to York”, the player now receives more villagers from each settlement captured

Fixed a bug where units would be facing the wrong direction after the player skips the intro scene in various Campaign missions

Fixed a bug where the Mongols’ Improved Raid Bounty tooltip stated an incorrect raid income amount

GENERAL FIXES

Controls, UI & Quality of Life

Hotkey Remapping

There is a new toggle in the settings to activate Control GroupExclusivity. When enabled, units being bound to a control group will beunbound from all other control groups

Added camera location hotkeys to give you more options to manageyour base and units. Ctrl+[F1-F8] to save a location. Shift+[F1-F8] togo to a location

Added new “Drag camera” hotkey in the settings

Added new hotkey to clear all control groups from selected units

Added new hotkeys to select all buildings by type

Added new hotkeys to cycle through and select all different buildings

New hotkeys to remove selected units from a specific hotkey group

Added hotkeys to cancel the last item or all items of the selected production queue

Shift and Alt keys have been unlocked and can now be used for all key combos The “Rotate camera” control has been unlocked and can now be rebound to any key combo The control group commands to add the selected units to the control group have been separated and are now standalone hotkeys The “Select all units” and “Select all units on screen” commands are now separate hotkeys

Mouse 3 (Middle button) and Mouse 4 and 5 (Side buttons) can now be used when rebinding hotkeys

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the “Quit Game” button in the pause menu did not work after match victory or defeat

Fixed a bug where remapped camera panning hotkeys would not be applied until starting a new match

Fixed a bug where the “Continue” button does not animate to the top of the screen when a match ends in Skirmish or MP

Fixed match freezing for observers if all human players disconnect

Fixed an issue where the Pagoda would not show income for all resources it produced

Converted Abbasid villagers will correctly have their build menu updated to match their new allegiance

Camel Archer bow is no longer invisible after upgrading Incendiary Arrows

Fixed a bug where constructing Wings from the House of Wisdom did not contribute to a player’s Society Score

Pyrotechnics technology no longer appears after researching Reusable Barrels in the Astronomical Clocktower

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Dynasty button would not hide when switching to spectate a player not using the Chinese civ

Spasskaya tower now has visuals showing off its weapon emplacements for boiling oil, Springald, and cannon

Fixed missing geometry for Min Spec Notre Dame wonder

Removed an invalid bonus damage type from the HRE Man at Arms two handed axes while charging

Fixed a bug with the Rus tech tree where Abbey of Trinity didn’t display all of its unique techs

Destroyed High Trade House no longer produces Deer until repaired

Fixed a bug where Lodya ships could be converted when at 200 population, exceeding the pop cap

Fixed a bug that was causing Rus monk units to spam the Saints Blade order confirmation audio while engaged in combat

Other Improvements

Improved the message notification for remapping conflicts in thecontrols remap panel by making the banner red and having it stayonscreen longer. Users should be able to dismiss it using the addedbutton for the message

Updated the Remap Controls settings screen to be organized into categories to give better accessibility for user navigation

Selected unit/building stats card now shows the cumulated amount of buffs/debuffs for health, attack and armor

Improved presentation of Observer Delay popup

Improved contrast ratio in the quick match section when viewing in Strong Contrast mode

Improved the message notification for remapping conflicts in thecontrols remap panel by making the banner red and having it stayonscreen longer. Users should be able to dismiss it using the addedbutton for the message

Updated the Remap Controls settings screen to be organized into categories to give better accessibility for user navigation

Improved the UI narration when selecting between the VS modes in the Quick Play tab

Improved the UI narration when toggling the filters menu in the multiplayer custom tab

Improved the UI narration when expanding/collapsing sections within the friends widget

Improved the UI Narration on the navigation tabs in the front end

UI narration does not say “Back Button” when clicking or usingkeyboard nav to interact with the back button on the post match screen

The Aachen Chapel blueprint aura range indicator has been updated to use the correct gold color

Removed keyboard navigation on non-interactive player portraits

New toggle in the Online settings to enable/disable ping chat messages

Keyboards layouts should no longer be removed from the OS by the game

Age of Empires IV is available now on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this new update? What do you think of these changes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!