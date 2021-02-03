Aggretsuko Card Game Announced

Aggretsuko, the series about a death metal-loving red panda office worker who has captured the heart of millennials everywhere, is getting its very own card game. Renegade Game Studios has announced Aggretsuko: Work/Rage Balance, a new card game for 3-6 players. In the game, players will take on the role of a mild-mannered office worker trying to get through the work week, racing to be the first one out of the office by clearing their hand. If necessary, a player may "rage" on their turn to collect additional cards from previously played cards that can be used in subsequent cards to make even bigger card combos.

Aggretsuko is a Japanese web series starring Retsuko, a red panda with social anxiety who struggles to make it through her day to day job as an office worker. The series originated as a series of web shorts by Sanrio, the maker of the popular Hello Kitty franchise, and was eventually adapted into a Netflix anime series that was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Aggretsuko: Work/Rage Balance's rules are pretty simple. Each turn, the lead player starts the round by making a play, typically by using sets of cards with the same number. The next player may choose to beat the previous player's play with their own set of cards, provided their set has the same number of cards AND has a higher number than the previous set. A player may also choose to drop a Rainbow Bomb, which consists of a straight of four cards, each of which has a different suit.

As players complete their turns, other players may grab previously played cards by placing a Rage token on it, thus adding it to their hand and allowing them to make their own combo. While Raging allows a player to potentially play a combo of cards on their turn, it also comes with risks. When a player runs out of cards, the round ends and all other players have to score their hand. Any player who didn't rage on a round can discard a card before scoring, thus dropping their overall score. The player with the lowest score after five rounds wins the game.

Aggretsuko Work/Rage Balance comes with 92 cards and 6 rage tokens. The card game will cost $20 and will be released in Spring 2021. You can pre-order the game from Renegade's website or purchase it from your local game store.