Last week, the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from BioWare got a new update after 23 years. Now, the remake has resurfaced with a new report. It’s been five years since Aspyr Media and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the remake of KOTOR in 2021. A year later, in 2022, it was revealed that Saber Interactive was moved onto the project in place of Aspyr Media after progress with the latter was unsatisfactory. Since that report, we haven’t heard much about the game in either an official or unofficial capacity. That said, a 2028 release window was seemingly teased back in the summer.

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We still don’t have official, concrete information, but we have a new report from a well-known Star Wars YouTuber by the name of 100% Star Wars. According to the YouTuber, the planned date for the remake’s reveal is The Game Awards, which is set to take place on December 10, 2026, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.

Double Star Wars at The Game Awards?

Interestingly, this report comes alongside a new report about Star Wars Jedi 3, and this new report notes that the third game in the Star Wars Jedi series will be revealed at The Game Awards, or at least it could be. For one of these reports to be true, the other almost certainly has to be false because there’s little chance Star Wars is going to waste two big pops in one night. That said, the Star Wars Jedi series notably has a history with the awards show; Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake does not.

All of that said, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change, though it would be very late for a game to drop out of a reveal at The Game Awards.

At the moment of publishing, none of the official, implicated parties have commented on this new report, nor the speculation that comes with it. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

If Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is going to release in 2028, as it’s been teased, then a reveal in 2027 always seemed more likely; however, there’s not a ton of difference between right at the end of 2026 and 2027. Meanwhile, next year is the 50-year anniversary of the sci-fi series, and thus next year is likely going to be riddled with announcements and reveals, which may make a December 2026 reveal better for the remake.