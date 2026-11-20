Grand Theft Auto 6 has a few different camera angles players can choose from, but a first-person perspective isn’t one of them. However, that’s only officially speaking, as some crafty players have figured out a way to force the game into a first-person viewpoint.

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As found by oneboyler and OrangeGuy on YouTube, those who want to put the camera in Jason’s or Lucia’s eyes have to do a bit of fiddling. First, players have to go into the Controller tab in the settings and change the Touch Pad (PS5) or View button (Xbox Series X|S) so that it changes the camera angle (it defaults to opening the map).

From there, get into a car and pull out your phone by pressing up on the D-pad. Put the phone away with the Circle or B button and then mash the Touchpad or View button. This will probably take a few tries, but, if done correctly, will make the game playable with a first-person camera.

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

This glitch is, unsurprisingly, a little wonky. The protagonist’s arms or other appendages can clip through the camera, and it’s possible there are other quirks that come up when playing in this mode; the game is huge, after all. However, this unofficial first-person mode is relatively fully featured and behaves like it is a standard setting, meaning players can run around and gun people down in first-person with relative ease.

Changing the camera back to normal is similarly a little tedious. To go back to the default camera angles, players have to reload their save or retry a checkpoint. This means players will have to redo the glitch every time they want to go back to first-person mode (unless it get patched out, which is possible).

GTA 6 Doesn’t Have an Official First-Person Mode (Yet)

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It’s a little odd that GTA 6 doesn’t have a more official first-person mode. Grand Theft Auto 5 didn’t have it when it launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, but it got its own first-person toggle when it was remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it became one of the port’s standout new features. Red Dead Redemption 2, on the other hand, launched with it and let players tackle the Wild West from day one through Arthur Morgan’s eyes.

Given that track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if GTA 6 gets an official first-person update sometime down the line. The game is still slated to come to PC in the near future, so it’s possible Rockstar Games will once again add in first-person mode when the game hits PC. Regardless, it seems likely players will be able to tackle Leonida one day through this more intimate perspective.

Are you going to play GTA 6 in first-person through this glitch? Or are you going to wait for something more official? Let us know in the comments.