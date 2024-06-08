Alan Wake 2 Patch Notes, Night Springs DLC And Photo Mode Added

Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage during the Summer Game Fest to officially unveil the first Alan Wake 2 expansion following days of teasers leading up to the event, surprising and delighting audiences with the information that the Night Springs DLC would hit platforms less than 24-hours later. The time for the update and for players to jump into the DLC has arrived, and Remedy has released the patch notes for the latest update, which not only brings Night Springs to the game, but several additional changes as well including the highly requested photo mode, increased manual save slots, and multiple overall improvements and fixes.

The latest patch notes for Alan Wake 2 follow:

Global

Night Springs Expansion



Added Photo Mode



Increased manual save slots from 3 to 6



[PC] Added Razer Chroma support



Improvements

Improved Xbox Series S game stability



Improvements to Xbox Series audio synchronization issues



Improved lighting in several areas of the game



Multiple minor fixes and improvements for a better experience



Fixes

Chapter Select: Added a missing chapter combination for the end game (Return 7 – Initiation 9)



Fixed a rare instance of player character becoming unresponsive when falling on the ground after a sequence of attacks (Removed realism, check.)



Fixed an issue that would bring up Saga's Mind Place UI prompts when loading into a session with Alan. (This was not an intentional meta play.)



[PC] Fixed multiple instances of camera clipping issues on ultrawide monitors



In the Night Springs DLC players will explore the fictional town the expansion gets its name from, found in a TV show Alan Wake once wrote for, featuring three standalone episodes. Remedy has provided the following synopsis for the episodes:

Time Breaker : An Actor, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bright Falls sheriff Tim Breaker, is a multiversal hero in the game 'Time Breaker.' His character must track down the Master of the Many Worlds and prevent him from murdering the multiversal hero's different selves across parallel universes.

An Actor, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bright Falls sheriff Tim Breaker, is a multiversal hero in the game 'Time Breaker.' His character must track down the Master of the Many Worlds and prevent him from murdering the multiversal hero's different selves across parallel universes. North Star : The Sibling, an unknown woman who bears a striking resemblance to FBC Director Jesse Faden, is trying to find her missing brother, who is being held captive at Coffee World.

The Sibling, an unknown woman who bears a striking resemblance to FBC Director Jesse Faden, is trying to find her missing brother, who is being held captive at Coffee World. Number One Fan : The Waitress, who bears a striking resemblance to Oh Deer Diner's waitress Rose Marigold, must save her idol, the Writer, from the danger he finds himself in. To do so, she must confront the Writer's critics, and the Bad Boy who is the Writer's evil twin.

"Trapped in the enigmatic Dark Place, Alan Wake seeks an escape route through an unexpected medium: his imagination," the Night Springs DLC synopsis reads. "As he pens the scripts for the once-beloved TV show 'Night Springs,' he unwittingly unravels the fabric of reality, plunging players into a surreal journey where the familiar morphs into the unexpected."

In addition to the update, Remedy Entertainment also announced that Alan Wake 2 would get a highly requested physical release – and not only that, fans of the franchise looking to add new items to their collections will soon be making room on their shelves to the Alan Wake 2 Collector's Edition. Both the physical deluxe edition and Collector's Edition are available to pre-order now with the CE (shipped through Limited Run Games) offering an angel lamp, 160-page hardcover artbook, enamel pin set, Oceanview hotel keychain, and an embossed Collector's Edition slip-cover.