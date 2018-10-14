Congressional Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plays ‘League of Legends’

Voters in the United States have learned much about congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her campaign, but one fact that likely remained unknown to many is that she plays League of Legends.

Running in New York’s 14th congressional district, Democratic candidate Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines since she won the Democratic primary in June, most of these stories dealing with her political views and opinions. Sharing some insight into her personal life instead of her political plans on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez said that she’s now preparing to return to League of Legends once again to revive her account that has remained dormant since she began her congressional campaign.

Not long after she tweeted about returning to Summoner’s Rift for some League games, a Riot Games’ director of insights Davin Pavlas responded to ask what kinds of champions she plays. Ocasio-Cortez responded to give a list of different champions spread out throughout the middle and bottom lane.

Other commenters pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez might be looking at a unique opportunity being a political figure who’s also active in League of Legends. One person suggested that she should start streaming on Twitch while answering questions from viewers to merge politics and gaming and be in direct contact with viewers and voters.

Along with the candidates’ campaigns, the League of Legends World Championship 2018 tournament is also going on right now, the timing of that event leading people to ask if she’s got a professional team that she’s rooting for in the competition. She didn’t respond to any of those questions, but other Rioters and members within the esports community offered to duo with her as well to squeeze in a few games of League sometime during her campaign.

