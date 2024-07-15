New Aliens Game Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

A new video game tied to the Alien film franchise has seemingly been revealed prior to its official announcement. At the time of this writing, a new Alien game is already set to launch at the end of 2024. Titled Alien: Rogue Incursion, this release is set to be the first in the series for virtual reality headsets and is being developed by Survios. Further down the line, though, another Alien game now looks slated to arrive in 2025 and should be suited to those looking for an action-based experience.

Shared on Reddit and other social media platforms, leaked internal documents have seemingly outed the existence of a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Released in 2021, Fireteam Elite was a co-op PvE shooter set within the Alien universe that was developed by Cold Iron Studios. This new sequel, which is said to be codenamed Project Macondo, will expand on the mechanics and systems found in the original Fireteam Elite while introducing new enemies, weapons, and game modes to go alongside a new story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Generally speaking, Aliens: Fireteam Elite didn’t light the world on fire when it launched, so to see that it could be getting a sequel is a bit of a surprise. Currently, Fireteam Elite boasts an aggregate review score of 69/100 on Metacritic, with users rating it even lower at a 5.9/10 score. Still, Cold Iron ended up supporting Aliens: Fireteam Elite for quite a long time to the point that the consensus on it shifted from where it was at upon its initial release. In fact, it even boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam after more than 17,000 reviews from players.

If Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is indeed real, it seems like we should learn more about its existence relatively soon. Based on these leaked documents, the Fireteam Elite sequel is said to be targeting a launch between July and September of 2025. Furthermore, it should again be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. When (or if) the game’s official announcement does come about, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

[H/T VGC]