Alinity Explains Why She Thinks Twitch's New ASMR Meta Has Come About

✖

Twitch is in the midst of another drastic shift in its "meta". While only a few weeks ago the meta revolved entirely around hot tub streams, in recent days, things have quickly changed to center around suggestive ASMR steams. While these streams have resulted in the bans of creators like Amouranth and Indiefoxx, one of Twitch's most notorious streamers has explained why she thinks these meta shifts, in general, keep happening so often.

Streamer Alinity, who is no stranger to controversy and bans of her own on Twitch, has recently opened up about why she thinks this ASMR meta has risen to prominence in recent days. In a conversation with fellow streamers Mizkif and Mitch Jones, Alinity was asked about why she thinks these new Twitch trends continue to pop up so often. In simplest terms, Alinity said it's all about trying to push the envelope when it comes to Twitch's rules. "I think the meta is to try and push sexual behavior as much as you can while pretending like it's not being sexual," she said.

In response to this, Jones and Mizkif then began theory crafting about what the next stage of this ever-evolving meta on Twitch might look like. Jones went on to say that one possibility could be volleyball streams. Suggesting that himself and Mizkif find "10 of the hottest girls" around, they could then proceed to set up a volleyball net in their backyard and watch them play. Mizkif then spun out this idea and said that it should instead just center around 10 girls on a beach doing ASMR at the same time. Jokingly, Alinity then chimed in and said that Jones and Mizkif should simply set up a commentating booth in front of the hypothetical volleyball game so that it would then qualify as a "Just Chatting" stream.

It remains to be seen if Twitch releases an official statement on these ASMR streams in the coming days, much as it did with hot tub streams in the past. But based on the trajectory of this trend, it might not be much longer until the company feels as though it has to comment on the matter.

What do you think about these constant changes in the "meta" on Twitch this year? And are you growing tired of all of these trends? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]