Amazon Has ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Going For Just $25 Right Now

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is easily one of last year’s biggest releases, not to mention one of the most technically impressive entries in the series to date. But we understand if some of you haven’t picked it up yet, given the busy gaming season and the fact you may not be able to afford a $60 game release right away. But Amazon just made it a lot easier to get your hands on it.

The online retailer currently has a sale going on for the standard edition of Odyssey on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can snag it for just $25, which is more than half off its original price.

What’s more, if you’re a Prime member, you can get it with free two-day shipping, which means you can be jumping into this game as soon as the middle of this week!

The game has been a massive hit since its release back in October, selling millions of copies and impressing gamers with its wide selection of choices. Here’s a quick rundown of the features, just in case you missed it the first time around:

LEGENDARY SPARTAN HERO Embark on your journey from outcast to legendary Spartan hero

ANCIENT GREECE AWAITS Explore an entire country full of unexpected encounters in untamed environments and bustling ancient cities

CHOOSE YOUR PATH Your choices shape the world around you Play in a living world that constantly reacts to your every decision

FIGHT EPIC BATTLES Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other

SAIL THE AEGEAN SEA Recruit crew members and customize your ship as you explore and battle your way on the open seas

We also reviewed the game when it first came out, discussing how its open world really makes you feel like you can accomplish anything. Liana “Lili” Ruppert noted, “All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.

“It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”

So there you have it. Odyssey is a must-own, and you can get it for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 now. Hurry, because this price probably won’t last.

