Amazon Offering Discounts On Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Final Fantasy XV And More

We’re nearing the end of January, and to commemorate the closure of the first month of 2018, Amazon has decided to slash the prices of several games as part of a sale that’s taking place over the next few days.

With this sale, you’ll be able to score some great deals on hit games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Wii U and Nintendo Switch, as well as Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Final Fantasy XV and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll be able to see a rundown of the deals below. You’ve got time to shop, but it’s best if you pick up the deals sooner rather than later.

Hurry over and get yourself some great deals!

(Thanks to DualShockers for the heads up!)