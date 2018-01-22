Amazon Offering Discounts On Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Final Fantasy XV And More

We’re nearing the end of January, and to commemorate the closure of the first month of 2018, Amazon has decided to slash the prices of several games as part of a sale that’s taking place over the next few days.
With this sale, you’ll be able to score some great deals on hit games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Wii U and Nintendo Switch, as well as Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Final Fantasy XV and more.
You’ll be able to see a rundown of the deals below. You’ve got time to shop, but it’s best if you pick up the deals sooner rather than later.
- Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 (Xbox One)
- Dishonored 2 – $24.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- Titanfall 2 – $13.27 (PlayStation 4)
- Steep Winter Games – $39.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $24.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $47.21 (Nintendo Wii U) – $56.99 (Nintendo Switch)
- Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service Edition – $46.53 (PlayStation 4)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $44.99 (Nintendo Switch)
- Resident Evil Revelations – $9.34 (Xbox One)
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Limited Edition – $94.94 (PlayStation 4)
- Valkyria Revolution – $13.30 (PlayStation 4)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack – $19.99 (Xbox One)
- Tekken 7: Collector’s Edition – $74.97 (Xbox One)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – $29.83 (PlayStation 4) – $29.99 (Xbox One/Nintendo Switch)
- Dishonored: The Death of the Outsider – $19.99 (Xbox One/PC)
- The Evil Within 2 – $28.99 (PlayStation 4) – $29.99 (Xbox One/PC)
- WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition – $24.76 (Xbox One)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $39.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition – $120.40 (PlayStation 4) – $145.94 (Xbox One)
- Destiny 2 – $24.04 (PlayStation 4) – $24.94 (Xbox One)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $27.95 (PlayStation 4) – $29.99 (Xbox One/PC)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – $38.57 (PlayStation 4) – $38.57 (Xbox One)
- L.A. Noire – $29.99 (PlayStation 4)
- L.A. Noire – $39.99 (Nintendo Switch)
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – $39.99 (PlayStation 4) – $33.27 (Nintendo Switch)
- Skyrim VR – $39.99 (PlayStation 4)
- DOOM VFR – $19.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Prey – $19.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) – $14.99 (PC)
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut Limited Edition w/ Original Soundtrack CD – $21.91 (PlayStation 4)
- Summon Night 6: Lost Borders Amu Edition – $21.79 (PlayStation 4)
- Summon Night 6: Lost Borders Ist Edition – $24.62 (PlayStation 4)
- Ride 2 – $19.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Blue Reflection – $29.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Akiba’s Beat – $14.50 (PlayStation 4)
- Warriors All-Stars – $19.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Agents of Mayhem – $19.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- Elex – $29.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- Chaos: Child – $39.99 (PlayStation 4)
- Dungeons 3 – $19.99 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $19.04 (PlayStation 4) – $21.99 (Nintendo Switch)
- Blackguards 2 – $10.54 (Xbox One)
- This is the Police – $6.79 (PlayStation 4) – $6.79 (Xbox One)
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions – $29.99 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pokémon Ultra Sun – $33.49 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia – $31.97 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Fire Emblem Warriors – $26.50 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond The Myth – $29.53 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night – (PS Vita Digital Code) – $24.99
- Tokyo Tattoo Girls – $15.23 (PS Vita)
- Tokyo Xanadu Limited Edition – $41.92 (PS Vita)
