Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free

Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.

Available to snag throughout the month of January, Prime Gaming is now giving away The Evil Within 2 for free. Developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, The Evil Within 2 is a third-person survival-horror that sees players taking control of the returning protagonist Sebastian Castellanos. Much like the first installment, The Evil Within 2 was produced by Tango's Shinji Mikami, who is most well-known for being the creator of Capcom's Resident Evil series. With this in mind, if you've played a Resident Evil title before but have never given The Evil Within a shot, there's a lot in common between the two.

Obviously, the main caveat with this situation is that The Evil Within 2 isn't "free" on its own. Instead, you have to have an active Amazon Prime (or Prime Video) membership which then allows you to get a free access code for The Evil Within 2 that can be redeemed via GOG. Still, given how many people likely have a Prime subscription naturally, this is just one additional perk that the service offers for those who would like to take advantage of it.

To learn more about The Evil Within 2, you can find the game's official description attached below.

"From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive."