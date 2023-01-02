Steam Sale Discounts One of the Best RPGs Ever to Under $3

What is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever created is now on sale for under $3 as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale. Even though the calendar has now officially turned over from 2022 to 2023, Steam is still in the midst of holding one of its biggest promotions for a couple more days. And if you haven't grabbed anything from this massive sale for yourself yet, you might want to consider picking up this stellar role-playing game if you haven't done so before.

Discounted until January 5th, the beloved RPG Undertale is now available on Steam for merely $2.99. Typically, Undertale retails for $9.99 on Steam, which means that this discount bring the game down to 70% of its normal cost. And for those that want to get the game and its digital soundtrack, this bundle can also be snagged on Valve's PC marketplace for merely $5.39 at this point in time.

Since first releasing on PC back in 2015, Undertale has gone on to be considered not only one of the best RPGs of the past decade, but it has entered a short list of titles that are often cited as the best that the genre has to offer. Currently, Undertale boasts a staggering 92/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, which is incredibly high, to say the least. And even beyond this score from critics, the game also has an impressive 8.2 user score on the site as well. No matter how you look at it, Undertale has been incredibly popular with virtually everyone that has played it.

In the wake of becoming a smash-hit, developer Toby Fox has since started a follow-up game titled Deltarune. Rather than releasing as a single product like Undertale, Deltarune is rolling out in individual chapters. Chapter 1 of the game was released back in 2018 and was followed by Chapter 2 in 2021. As a whole, Deltarune is set to last seven chapters in total, with the development of Chapter 3 ongoing right now.

