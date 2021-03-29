Amazon One-Day MicroSD Sale Goes Big With 512GB and 1TB Deals

Amazon runs a lot of one-day deals on microSD cards, but the one that they have going for March 29th is going big. The sale focuses primarily on microSD and SD cards in 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities with prices that beat any Black Friday sale. If you never want to worry about storage space for your Nintendo Switch or smartphone again, today would be the day to make it happen.

You can shop Amazon's microSD sale right here until the end of the day. The sale includes cards from SanDisk, Lexar, Samsung, and PNY. There are also some flash drives thrown in for good measure. We've listed some of the standouts from the sale below.

