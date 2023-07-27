Amazon Prime Reveals August’s 8 Free Games

Update: A previous version of this story included Quake 4 as one of Amazon’s free August games. A representative said Quake 4 was accidently included in the lineup, so we’ve updated the list accordingly.

Original: Amazon is giving away another bunch of free video games for August for all those who are subscribed to the platform’s Amazon Prime subscription service. That means that if you’re a Prime Gaming member who already uses your subscription for in-game perks and to sub to people on Twitch, you’ll be getting these eight games for free in August just like the ones you got throughout July. The first of the free games for August, PayDay 2, will be available on August 3rd with those giveaways continuing from then until the very end of the month.

As is the case with the usual Prime Gaming games, how you’ll actually be playing these depends on a case-by-case basis since the codes are for different launchers on the PC platform. Most of them are through the Amazon Games App, but even then, they’re a bit more spread out than usual. The full list of August’s free video games for Prime Gaming subscribers below shows where you’ll want to redeem each of your codes.

Free Amazon Prime Gaming Games for August 2023

August 3: PayDay 2 + “The Gage Mod Courier” DLC [Epic Games Store]

August 10: Farming Simulator 19 [Epic Games Store]

August 10: Blade Assault [Amazon Games App]

August 17: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed] 2 [Amazon Games App]

August 17: Foretales [Amazon Games App]

August 17: Driftland: The Magic Revival [Amazon Games App]

August 24: In Sound Mind [Amazon Games App]

August 31: Summertime Madness [Legacy Games Code]

The fact that PayDay 2 comes with some DLC is nice, but that’s also only a fragment of the post-launch content that the game has got since it’s received tons and tons of DLC over the course of its life. It does make sense that the game would be given away for free in August, however, since its sequel, PayDay 3, will be out the following month on September 21st. For those who’ve never played the game and are somewhat interested or those who need a refresher before they play the third game, the Prime Gaming giveaway is the perfect opportunity if you’re a subscriber.

In-game content planned for August includes cosmetics and bonuses for Fall Guys, Diablo 4, Dead by Daylight, and more, so if you’re used to grabbing free content for your games there, check back next month to see what’s new,