Prime Gaming Reveals First Free Games of 2024

Prime Gaming gave away months and months of free video games throughout 2023, and it's poised to do the same again in 2024. To help kick that yearlong giveaway off, Amazon's Prime Gaming service revealed this week the first free games of the new year. Those games include releases new and old and will be spread out throughout the course of the month, but unfortunately for those who are repeat customers when it comes to Amazon's free games released monthly, the pickings are slim compared to previous months with only four games up for grabs in January.

As is usually the case with the free Prime Gaming games, they're not only spread out throughout the month but are also being distributed between different launchers as well, so you'll need two different PC apps in this case to get all of the games (the Amazon Games App as well as the Epic Games Store). So long as you've got both of those, here are the games that you'll be getting for free in January 2024:

January 2024's Free Prime Gaming Games

Endling – Extinction is Forever – Available Starting January 4th via the Amazon Games App

"As the last mother fox on Earth, your cubs need all your care to survive in a merciless world that slowly destroys itself. You have to help them, teach them and save them. And you should never forget that extinction is forever – in the real world and in this 2023 BAFTA award winning experience."

Apico – Available Starting January 11th via the Amazon Games App

"APICO is a laid-back beekeeping sim game about breeding, collecting, & conserving bees! Set in a series of lush environments, APICO uniquely combines resource gathering, biology, and beekeeping minigames, taking ideas from a mix of real-life and fantasy apiculture & floriculture."

Atari Mania – Available Starting January 18th via the Epic Games Store

"A wild journey through videogame history, Atari Mania is a microgame collection wrapped in a hilarious retro-driven narrative of exploration and surprise. 150 levels of microgame madness! Play as your favorite Atari characters as you solve puzzles, vanquish foes and race your way through lightning-fast mini games and boss battles based on classic Atari games."

Yars: Recharged – Available Starting January 25th via the Epic Games Store

"Yars: Recharged is the latest title from Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the team behind the Atari Recharged series, infusing elements of arcade, shoot-em up, and bullet hell into the classic's formula. Yars: Recharged requires players to remain acutely aware of visual and audio cues that hint of impending danger, and to master rhythm of each boss as they navigate increasingly complex enemy defenses, all to epic soundtrack by Megan McDuffee."

Alongside these free games, Prime Gaming subscribers can expect freebies in ongoing games throughout the course of the month as well. One of those longrunning partnerships Prime Gaming subscribers have enjoyed includes loot in League of Legends, for example, but you better get that while you still can seeing how that deal is scheduled to end this year.