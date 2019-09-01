Amazon Sale Discounts PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One August-Released Games

August was a pretty good for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gamers. Between Madden NFL 20, Wreckfest, Control, Man of Medan, Astral Chain, and Blair Witch, there was plenty to play last month and into September. That said, many games means a lot of money, and a lot of money means sales to save the day. And thankfully, Amazon and Walmart are currently discounting many of the games released just last month. The discounts aren’t big, but considering that the games just released, there are some pretty great deals.

Of this bunch, there’s not much you can go wrong with. Obviously, if you like Madden, you like Madden. And if you don’t like Madden, you don’t like Madden. This year’s installment isn’t going to change that. Meanwhile, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, is the new horror game from Until Dawn. It’s quite good if you don’t mind minimal gameplay and enjoy choose-your-path story mechanics.

If you’re just looking for some fun, then Wreckfest is a great game. It’s really, really fun. And of course, Remedy Entertainment’s new game, Control, is perhaps the best game on that list not named Yu-Gi-Oh!.

“From the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control is a mind-bending trip drenched in the hallmarks of a Remedy game,” reads the opening of our Control review. “It’s weird, really weird, but if you’re familiar with Remedy’s resume then that’s the least surprising thing you’ll ever read. You can see Remedy’s fingerprints and DNA over every inch of Control, which is perhaps deeper in left field than any of the developer’s previous titles. Control is a good game, with an interesting and preternatural story that sometimes is muddled in its commitment to the strange and unexplainable. Again, this is a Remedy game.”

