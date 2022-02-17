Amazon Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Sonic the Hedgehog Production Company for Video Game Adaptations

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with DJ2 Entertainment, the production company behind the record-setting Sonic the Hedgehog movie and the upcoming Tomb Raider animated series on Netflix. The deal will see DJ2 Entertainment create and produce video game adaptations to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. DJ2 Entertainment is founded by CEO Dmitri M. Johnson and led by lifelong gamers such as Dan Jevons, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, and Tim Stevenson. The company specializes in adapting video games into popular TV series and motion pictures for fans of all genres to enjoy.

“The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back,” said Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO, dj2 Entertainment. “Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

“I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment. Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled,” said Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content, Amazon Studios. “The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences.”

Along with its adaptations of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider, which already has a two-season order and is currently in production, DJ2 Entertainment is also busy with Amazon Studios’ Coyote Blue starring Sterling K. Brown and directed by Hanelle Culpepper and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, and the 2021 “Game of the Year” winner It Takes Two. There are also relaunches of Teddy Ruxpin and Sega’s Toe Jam and Earl in the works.

DJ2 Entertainment has another first-look deal with Swedish video game publisher Raw Fury. The partnership will see DJ2 assist in adapting Raw Fury’s gaming catalog for TV and film projects. Some of Raw Fury’s games include Norco, the first-ever Tribeca Games Award Winner, and the indie hit Sable.

Paramount Pictures announced Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently in the works, along with a TV spinoff of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starring Knuckles and voiced by Idris Elba.

