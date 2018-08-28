Here Are the Games That Are Eligible For Amazon’s New $10 Prime Pre-Order Credit

Yesterday was the last day that Amazon offered a 20% pre-order discount to Prime members on video games. That perk has been replaced with a $10 Amazon credit offering on select titles that will be sent to you 30 to 35 days after the game is delivered and must be redeemed within 60 days. It sounds bad, because it mostly is bad, but there are some benefits to the change.

You can find all of the eligible Amazon Prime discount titles here, so keep tabs on that link for the addition of new games. Amazon has clearly paired down the selection, though they have retained many of the biggest upcoming releases and added games that weren’t discounted previously. Digital downloads are also eligible for the discount this time around, which is a big plus, but they aren’t included with every title. UPDATE: Amazon has added Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 to the list (physical copy only).

For example, many of the games include digital options for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Like FIFA 19, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4) but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Dragon Ball FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch do not. Hopefully, this won’t be a trend with every Nintendo Switch title, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it is.

If you’re a Prime member, odds are you do a lot of shopping on Amazon so redeeming the $10 credit within the 60 day window will not be an issue. Sure, you lose $2 of value on a typical game with the new $10 credit deal vs the 20% deal, but if you prefer to download your games then the trade-off might be worth it. Probably not for Nintendo Switch owners though – it seems that we’ll always pay extra for portability.

