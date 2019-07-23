American Dad! Apocalypse Soon Game Announced

American Dad! is moving from TVs to mobile devices in the form of a new game that’s scheduled to release in October. Called American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, the new title is a strategy game that puts players in charge of managing the Smith household amid an alien attack. You’ll be cloning Roger, the alien that lives with the family, and managing other resources while you build up the Smith’s defenses.

Those who attended San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend were treated to the reveal of the mobile American Dad! game during a panel that features some of the cast members from the show. The American Dad! panel which took place on Saturday promised “a few surprises” and delivered on that with the announcement of Apocalypse Now. A trailer for this game can be seen above now that it’s been uploaded on Monday by developer My.com B.V.

From the scenes seen in the trailer combined with the use of the word “shelter” in the game’s descriptions, it’s hard not to compare it to Fallout Shelter. The two games look to offer similar gameplay features and mechanics for two different audiences, though perhaps Apocalypse Soon will have some features once it’s released that separate it more from the Fallout game.

The game isn’t currently available but is up for pre-orders ahead of its October 8th release date, a date that’s listed on the Apple Store. It’s scheduled to be released on iOS and Android devices with those pre-order pages offering a quick rundown of the game.

“Turn the Smith house into your base of operations,” the description of the game reads. “Print money, spend Golden Turds, and produce the valuable resources you need to accomplish your mission. Train and equip your Roger clones with America’s best arsenal. From baseball bats to makeshift raccoon wands, plasma revolvers to electric machine guns, use all the weapons at your disposal. Once your army is ready, you can take on America’s enemies from violent vagabonds to the Antichrist’s apostles!”

A quick rundown of the game’s most notable features was also provided in the page for pre-orders. According to the game’s site where a community challenge is underway, nearly 75,000 people have already signed up to get the game when it releases.

A new chapter in the American Dad universe

Humorous narrative written by American Dad’s TV show writers

A multi-layer RPG system with tons of customization

An entire Smith household to command and upgrade

A PvE campaign to save the world and a PvP arena to prove you’re the best!

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is scheduled to be released for mobile devices on October 8th.