A bundle of terrifying games called Amnesia: Collection is coming to the Xbox One soon with two full games and an expansion.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the sequel A Machine For Pigs are the two main games that are included in the bundle that’s coming to the Xbox One on August 31 with the Justine expansion providing even more scares. The release date of the collection’s release was confirmed through a post on the Xbox Wire that listed every new game coming next week, the Amnesia: Collection listed among those.

“This horror game collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine,” the Xbox Wire post said. “Experience the series that kickstarted the Let’s Play revolution and be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core.”

Saying that it helped kick off the Let’s Play movement isn’t much of an exaggeration either with the horror games scaring both those who played them and those who watched the horrors of Amnesia unfold. While the Xbox One version doesn’t have a trailer yet, the PlayStation 4 trailer for the collection seen above previewed some of the Let’s Play clips from players who cowered in corners trying to avoid the monsters that they encountered.

The first game, The Dark Descent, is one that most horror gamers are likely familiar with by now. Playing as a character named Daniel, you have to traverse a dark castle filled with mysteries and horrors that put a strain on the character’s sanity. You’re armed with a lantern to help you navigate, but that and other resources have to be managed properly to avoid going insane.

In the second game and its expansion, players control a different character and encounter a host of more twisted enemies.

“In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine,” the PlayStation 4 product description teases. “All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it’s up to him to save them. Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?”

There’s no word yet if the games will be improved in any way for the Xbox One or the Xbox One X, but you can purchase Amnesia: Collection on August 31.