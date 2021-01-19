Among Us Developer Says Accounts Feature Is Close to Launching

✖

InnerSloth shared another Among Us blog this week to talk to the community about how certain bits of content are coming along and to recap where things stood at the end of 2020. Part of those topics addressed the accounts feature that’s long been considered by the developers to be a top priority for the game so that players can safely interact with each other through moderation. InnerSloth said in its latest update that the feature is close to its launch while also explaining why things like this have taken a while to release.

Though the accounts are presumably about ready to begin their launch based on what was said in the blog, it sounds like the feature won’t be fully released in just one update. Instead, InnerSloth said the first update will focus mostly on moderation. The developer still plans to get the feature out as soon as possible, though no exact timeframe was given.

“We wanted to launch this earlier, and we're close, but we want to make sure it isn’t half-baked before implementing (Trust me - you do not want a bad reporting system with no accountability behind it.),” InnerSloth said. “The first update for this is primarily focused on moderation - as stated in the previous dev log - and we’re hoping to get this out ASAP. This is a small step towards ensuring everyone playing the game has a safe and welcoming experience!”

InnerSloth added that it’s heard requests for other things like friend systems and stats but said that the accounts feature and its moderation potential is the priority.

On a related note, part of the blog post addressed why features like these have taken so long to launch. InnerSloth said the team had to reorganize its efforts after Among Us’ surge in popularity which resulted in things getting pushed back but was important for making things work long-term.

“Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us,” InnerSloth said. “Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game. We had to spend 2 months just restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board.”

Among Us accounts don’t yet have an exact release date, but expect them to launch sooner than other features.