New Among Us Event to Transpire Next Week

Developer Innersloth has revealed that it will have a new update to share related to Among Us next week. While this update in question isn’t one that will actually be releasing for the popular multiplayer game, Innersloth itself will instead be providing more details about the future of the title. At this point in time, though, Innersloth is keeping its cards close to the chest when it comes to what news will be unveiled at this event.

Divulged on social media recently, Innersloth announced that it will be holding what it is calling an “Emergency Meeting” next week on November 9 to talk more about the future of Among Us. This event is set to kick off at 2:00pm EDT/11:00am PDT and will be streamed on the official Innersloth YouTube channel. When it comes to what will be talked about at this time, the studio has said that it will be revealing more details about “Roles and [redacted].” Clearly, Innersloth has a few surprises in store for Among Us fans that are planning to tune in.

📢 EMERGENCY MEETING 📢



join the Crewmates for Emergency Meeting #33: a live, 5 minute presentation on Nov 9 @ 11am PST about the next major Among Us update



featuring information about Roles and [REDACTED] pic.twitter.com/zP4OEvdHtR — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) November 3, 2021

One thing that we’ll no longer need to wait to hear about in this upcoming Among Us event involves the release date for the game on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Fans that have been eager to get their hands on this iteration of the game learned within recent weeks that Among Us will finally be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on December 14. In addition, those on Xbox consoles will be able to snag Among Us for free, assuming that they’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Until then, Among Us is currently available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. When Innersloth reveals more about the game next week during this new event, we’ll be sure to bring you the latest information here on ComicBook.com.

