Does Among Us Support Cross-Play?

The hit party game Among Us has been enjoying a surge in popularity recently thanks to renewed attention from streamers and influencers, and with that popularity comes many questions about the game’s features and its future. One of the questions that’s often come up lately is whether the game supports cross-play or not and how people can connect with others across different platforms. Fortunately for Among Us players, it does support cross-play, and it makes playing with your friends pretty simple.

Among Us is currently available on the PC platform through Steam and itch.io and is on mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play. Regardless of which platform you’re playing on, you can easily play with others via cross-play. Thanks to the nature of the game and its simple controls, there aren’t any platform advantages either, so players will be on a level playing field regardless of what platform they’re on.

To make the cross-play feature even easier to use, it requires no additional steps other than what players would already do to hop into a game on one platform. If you want to play with your friends, you simply enter the room code like normal to put you all in the same game. You could always hop into a random game if you want and your friends aren’t around, but given the party game nature of Among Us, it’s better played with friends.

Outside of the mobile and PC platforms, you don’t have to worry about Among Us cross-play anywhere else right now since the game isn’t available on consoles. There’s a chance that it could one day come to the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One platforms, but that’s something the developer has only looked into at this point.

Forest Willard, the co-founder of Among Us creator InnerSloth, recently addressed the topic of console versions of the game and said it was something the team was “starting to talk about.”

“But we'd have to write a system for quick comms,” Willard said recently. “It'd basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don't know if we'd be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we'd want to add is a friend's list-type account system because it's real hard to do anything without that shit.”

Among Us at least supports cross-play for the available mobile and PC platforms though, so be sure to take advantage of that feature regardless of what platform you and your friends are on next time you play.