Among Us Has "Secret Things" Planned Beyond New Map Reveal

The next Among Us map is finally set to be revealed soon with The Game Awards announcements scheduled to start in just over a day from now. That’s naturally great news for players who’ve been waiting on a greater preview of the map as well as a timeframe for when they’ll be able to experience it themselves, but that’s not all Among Us creators InnerSloth have planned for the month. They have “more secret things” planned for December afterwards, and from the sound of it, those things seem like they’ll be pretty exciting.

The Among Us Twitter account that’s grown to be quite a presence on the social media platform tweeted about the impending map reveal again this week on Wednesday, the day before The Game Awards. An erratic Among Us gif was accompanied with the teaser for what’s to come beyond the map reveal, but we still don’t know what those surprises might be.

revealing a look at the new map tomorrow for the #TheGameAwards AHH!! and we've got even more secret things for december HSKSHFDJSS so anxious to tell everyone wqhat's going on 💦 CANT WAIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4gRItOI3F9 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2020

we haven't revealed that yet! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2020

Just because those secret things are set for December, it doesn’t mean they’ll be released this month, however. The Among Us Twitter account fielded replies from others who responded to the tease and asked about when the map would be out. The map’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, so it’s probably a bit early to guess when whatever the surprises are will be released.

As for the map itself, only a few teasers from the past have given us ideas regarding what to expect from the reveal. We know that the new map is supposed to be bigger than Polus, and we’ve seen a preview of it already that’s been shared on social media.

“We’re hard at work on a new map (It’s Henry Stickmin themed!),” the Among Us creators said in a previous update on the biggest focuses for the future of the game. “This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players.”

Among Us’ new map will be revealed tomorrow at The Game Awards, possibly with more indications of what’s to come for the game later on.