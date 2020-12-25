Among Us Comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Viral Twitter Post

✖

Among Us is the most popular game in the world right now and by player count, the most popular game of all time. And the bigger it gets, the more the Internet imagines the Crewmates coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only getting three more DLC characters, all of which are likely already accounted for, and have been for some time, it's improbable that any of these DLC characters will be from Among Us. That said, while Among Us may have to wait for another Super Smash Bros. game to get its debut, fans have already begun to imagine what the crossover could look like. And the latest example of this has gone viral over on Twitter, partially thanks to it drawing the attention of the official Among Us Twitter account.

Twitter user "Onyx" recently shared a moveset concept they created for a hypothetical Crewmate DLC character. And as you can probably gauge from it going viral, it's pretty great, though unfortunately, it isn't complete with a Final Smash concept.

In the past, Nintendo has referred to Super Smash Bros. as a celebration gaming. To fully realize this, you'd think it will need to add some Among Us representation at some point, assuming the game/series can maintain some level of long-term relevance. In the meantime, the official Among Us Twitter account is here to appreciate the concept art.

idk why i'm laughing so hard at this move but i am *push*

*FLOOMP* thank you for making these 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWd2fOexvf — Among Us ❄️ on holiday!! (offline for now) (@AmongUsGame) December 17, 2020

