Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Has Bad News for Those Looking Forward to Multiplayer

It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is tacking a backseat as CD Projekt Red scrambles to fix the single-player of the newly-released PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia game. After years of anticipation and hype, Cyberpunk 2077 finally released earlier this month and it's been weighed down by many bugs and performance issues, particularly on PS4 and Xbox One. It's been a messy situation for the Polish developer, which is working hard to fix the various problems.

In addition to this, the developer is also working on proper next-gen versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and has already promised two meaty single-player DLC releases, which are likely already in the works as well. There's a lot on the plate of the developer right now, which also has a standalone multiplayer mode for the game in the works, though it sounds like it's being put on the backburner until the single-player is in a more suitable state on all platforms.

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed it will talk more about the game's multiplayer mode sometime in early 2021. And it sounds like it's sticking by this window. However, during a recent call with investors, CDPR CEO Adam Kicinski suggested that multiplayer is far from the priority right now. In fact, it sounds like it's on the mind of nobody at the developer right now.

“At the moment please let us handle the situation, and please let us make some more assessments – that’s still ahead of us; we don’t know yet, and we’re now focused on improving Cyberpunk," said Kicinski when asked about the game's multiplayer. "We’ll discuss this early next year.”

As you can see, Kicinski is sticking to the aforementioned timetable, but he also more or less suggests we may not be playing the multiplayer anytime soon.

Of course, this isn't great news for anyone looking forward to the game's multiplayer, but it's the right call by CD Projekt Red as it's unlikely anyone will care about the multiplayer experience until the core, single-player experience is improved.

