Analogue Pocket Releasing in 8 New Limited Edition Colors This Week

Analogue has announced that it will be releasing a variety of new models of its popular Analogue Pocket handheld later this week. Since initially launching back in 2021, Analogue has continued to release variants of the Pocket in different colorways and styles. This was most notably seen just a few months back when a number of translucent versions of the Pocket were let loose in a limited capacity. Now, for those who are still eager to get their hands on Analogue's modernized version of the Game Boy, an array of new options will be available to purchase quite soon.

In total, Analogue is gearing up to release eight "Classic Limited Edition" Pocket handhelds in various colors. Like past Pocket releases, this new round of devices will be available in "highly limited qualities" and will never be sold again after this drop. As for the colors that potential buyers will be able to snatch up, the Pocket will come in Blue, Green, Indigo, Spice Orange, Pink, Red, Silver, and Yellow iterations. Outside of these different looks for the handhelds, they boast the same general functionality as previous Pockets that have been released.

Analogue Pocket – Classic Limited Editions.

Available in highly limited quantities.



Pure eye bleeding color.



$249.99



On sale: Nov 17, 8am PST.

Shipping: Nov 20, 2023.



See more info at https://t.co/ZHVmefdr7q pic.twitter.com/QUo04QuOrT — Analogue (@analogue) November 15, 2023

If you're looking to buy one of these new Analogue Pocket platforms for yourself, the sale for all of these new limited edition handhelds will begin on Friday, November 17, at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET. Those who snag an order for themselves can then expect their Pocket to ship out the following week on November 20. And per usual, all of these Analogue Pockets will retail for $249.99. Be warned, though, past Pocket releases have sold out very quickly so if you're looking to buy one of these units for yourself, you better be ready to go once the sale kicks off.

What do you happen to think about this lineup of new Analogue Pocket handhelds that are releasing this week? Are you going to attempt to buy one for yourself? And if so, which color are you specifically going to be chasing? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.