New Animal Crossing LEGO Sets Announced

LEGO has had a lot for Nintendo fans to celebrate this morning. In addition to the six upcoming sets based on the Mario Kart series, LEGO also announced three new sets based on Animal Crossing. Like those Mario Kart sets, the new Animal Crossing options will all be arriving on January 1st, 2025. With these three sets, fans can build recreations of familiar locations from the games, and each one features new Minifigs based on characters not made available in previous sets. This includes some fan favorites like Mabel, Celeste, and Leif. The following sets and their price points have been revealed:

77053 LEGO Animal Crossing – Stargazing with Celeste – $9.99, 78 pieces

77054 LEGO Animal Crossing – Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop – $29.99, 263 pieces

77055 LEGO Animal Crossing – Able Sisters Clothing Shop – $39.99, 322 pieces

The first Animal Crossing LEGO sets arrived earlier this year. While LEGO and Nintendo have been working together for years, Animal Crossing marked the first time a Nintendo game received a LEGO set outside the Super Mario franchise. It also marked the first time that we saw classic style Minifigures of Nintendo characters. Next month, the first LEGO set based on the Zelda series will be released, with a set based on the Great Deku Tree. At this time, it’s unclear if Zelda will get the same treatment we’ve seen for Mario and Animal Crossing, but hopefully this is the first of many!

The Animal Crossing video game series debuted more than two decades ago. While the games were always a strong seller for Nintendo, the series reached new heights of popularity with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020. The game was a massive success story, selling more than 44 million copies and inspiring a ton of merchandise. More than four years have passed since the game’s release, but Nintendo tends to only put out one Animal Crossing game for each of its consoles, outside of the occasional spin-off game. However, a new Nintendo system is currently in development, and there has been speculation that it will be released in the first half of 2025. Given how successful New Horizons was, it’s a safe bet we’ll see a new Animal Crossing game released for the system within the next few years!

What do you think of these new LEGO Animal Crossing sets? Have you bought any of the previous ones?




