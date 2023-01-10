Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals New Godiva Collection

Over the last few years, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen a plethora of collaborations with well-known brands, including Build-a-Bear and Puma. A new collaboration has begun in Japan, this time between the Nintendo Switch game and Godiva Chocolatier. Timed to coincide with Valentine's Day, the collaboration has seen six different products released, each of which comes with Animal Crossing-themed chocolates. The chocolates feature designs based on popular characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook, but there are also designs based on the Leaf icon, and the Heart Chocolate from the game! Some options come inside Animal Crossing x Godiva tins, and one even comes with a special pouch!

An image of one of the options can be found in the Tweet from Nintendo embedded below. Fans can find more images from the collection right here.

Released in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons quickly proved to be a massive success story for Nintendo. While previous games in the series had found modest success, New Horizons far outsold every previous game in the series. In a move that came as quite a shock, New Horizons even went on to become the second best-selling game on the Switch, with 40.17 million copies sold. The game's success has made Animal Crossing merchandise much easier to come by than at any point in the more than two decades since the first game's release on Nintendo GameCube.

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons saw multiple content updates, the last of these released in 2021. A new series entry is a very safe bet, but it seems unlikely that we'll see a major Animal Crossing game until Nintendo's next console is released. For now, fans will just have to continue finding ways to have fun with the current game, and with the slew of merchandise that continues to release!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of this Godiva collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!