Animal Crossing Fans Are Excited for the New Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Crossover

By Marc Deschamps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unquestionably the biggest thing on Nintendo Switch right now. Nintendo's life-sim has exploded in popularity in a way unlike any previous game in the franchise. That popularity is starting to spread to other games on Nintendo Switch, as well. Nintendo has announced a crossover event with the free-to-play title Tetris 99, in which players can receive an Animal Crossing theme for participating. Naturally, Animal Crossing fans are quite excited about the theme, and some have even expressed their desire to give Tetris 99 a chance for the very first time, as a result. It just goes to show how massive the appeal of Animal Crossing is at the moment!

The Animal Crossing Maximus Cup event in Tetris 99 will kick-off Friday May 15th at 12:00 a.m. PT and will run until Monday May 18th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

