Animal Crossing Fans Are Excited for the New Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Crossover
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unquestionably the biggest thing on Nintendo Switch right now. Nintendo's life-sim has exploded in popularity in a way unlike any previous game in the franchise. That popularity is starting to spread to other games on Nintendo Switch, as well. Nintendo has announced a crossover event with the free-to-play title Tetris 99, in which players can receive an Animal Crossing theme for participating. Naturally, Animal Crossing fans are quite excited about the theme, and some have even expressed their desire to give Tetris 99 a chance for the very first time, as a result. It just goes to show how massive the appeal of Animal Crossing is at the moment!
The Animal Crossing Maximus Cup event in Tetris 99 will kick-off Friday May 15th at 12:00 a.m. PT and will run until Monday May 18th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Feels like this person might be a little excited.
ANIMAL CROSSING TETRIS ANIMAL CROSSING TETRIS ANIMAL CROSSING TETRIS ANIMAL CROSSING TETRIS ANIMAL CROSSING TETRIS ANIAMLSNWKA— melz (@acnhmelz) May 12, 2020
Good thing it's free to start!
me: *buys a switch so i can play animal crossing and breath of the wild, which i’ve wanted to do forever*— - ̗̀ᴄᴀᴛᴄʜᴇʀ ʟᴜᴠs ᴛᴀᴋᴇʜɪʙɪ ̖́- (@6widows) May 12, 2020
me: *sees tetris 99*
You can give your villagers medicine in Animal Crossing, so that might actually work.
Animal Crossing has crossed over with Puzzle League and now Tetris. When's Animal Crossing/Dr. Mario?— Tom Holmes (@Kayube) May 12, 2020
Seems like it was made for a lot of people!
Tetris 99 Animal Crossing Event sounds like it was exactly curated for me and only me— Cid @ Crooked Kingdom (@cidnyareads) May 12, 2020
shit, this was made for me 👾— Emily (@EmilyHeller) May 12, 2020
Everyone wins.
I am actually very excited for this. I get to play more Tetris 99 AND earn an animal crossing theme? 10/10 https://t.co/tmv0L873dU— Jill (@JillSchmidt14) May 12, 2020
The music selection will be interesting to see.
The peaceful music of Animal Crossing combined with the stress-inducing gameplay of Tetris 99 is going to give me a lot of tonal whiplash and I'm ready for it.— Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) May 12, 2020
Gotta love the attention to detail.
The new Tetris 99 Animal Crossing skin uses the Puzzle League blocks from AC New Leaf! pic.twitter.com/Tv8ExmVF9O— Oliver Guy (@LLCOliver) May 12, 2020
Some people would prefer a different update, however.
So we get this but we can't get the option to move town hall?— MetroidLovver (@MetroidLovver) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.