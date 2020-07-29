Animal Crossing Fans Are Excited to Visit Dream Islands
A new update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch later this week, bringing with it the ability to visit islands by dreaming in the game. As part of the update, the game will bring back the character Luna from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but the Dream Suite location will not join her. Instead, players will now dream by "sleeping" in bed in their homes. On social media, fans shared their excitement for the addition to the game, though some are a little disappointed that the Dream Suite building won't be a new location on their islands.
Are you excited to visit dream islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you wish the Dream Suite had returned? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
Some players are napping already!
waitin for that dream update #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lCNuZQNipE— kansei (@kansei85059630) July 29, 2020
prevnext
New Leaf fans are excited to see the feature return.
even tho i havent played animal crossing in a bit im glad theyre finally bringing back dream towns that was easily the most underrated new leaf feature imo— The Rock-and-Roll Gamelord (@BrytonJSwan) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Self-conscious players are a little worried about showing off their islands.
I’m so happy the new animal crossing update is adding the dream suite so I can visit all these 5 star islands and then imeditly feel bad about my island.— —cat ♥ (@cathislame) July 29, 2020
prevnext
This might not be the island you want to visit in your dreams!
This is my first Animal Crossing game so I don’t know exactly what the deal is with dreams, but I’m excited. Here I am dressed as Freddy Krueger to show my enthusiasm. I know my hat isn’t quite right. pic.twitter.com/ZNQ024Uwg0— Sally (@ACNHsal) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Spooky dream islands are gonna be a big deal this Halloween season!
can't wait to explore spooky animal crossing islands with the dream suite during october🎃— lily ✧*。ACAB (@wiwyyyy) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Some wish the physical Dream Suite would return...
Okay maybe I'm alone in this but I wish the dream suite was an actual building? The premise of the game was that you were developing a deserted island... but there's only 3 buildings to place? Leif, Kicks, and now the dream suit are introduced but no new build-ables :(— 6 Snails in a Trench Coat (@lil_lemon_snail) July 28, 2020
prevnext
...while others are happy with the change!
So excited for Dreams to return in New Horizons! I'm glad we can dream from our own bed. #ACNH #AnimalCrossing #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/wLDDh6wune— Zelyssa (@ZelyssaGames) July 29, 2020
prevnext
And then there are those wondering just what Luna has been up to the last few months!
Did.. did we never dream in animal crossing until the latest update? where did we go if the dream realm wasn't a thing yet?? Has Luna been stuck in a void for like 4 months??? pic.twitter.com/IHKyXvLPx9— AlpineSquibbles🌱 (@AlpineSquibbles) July 29, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.