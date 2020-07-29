Animal Crossing Fans Are Excited to Visit Dream Islands

A new update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch later this week, bringing with it the ability to visit islands by dreaming in the game. As part of the update, the game will bring back the character Luna from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but the Dream Suite location will not join her. Instead, players will now dream by "sleeping" in bed in their homes. On social media, fans shared their excitement for the addition to the game, though some are a little disappointed that the Dream Suite building won't be a new location on their islands.

