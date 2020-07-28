Meet Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New NPC Luna

The newest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch will bring back Luna, a character that might be familiar to longtime fans! Luna made her debut in Animal Crossing: New Leaf on Nintendo 3DS, where she operated a building known as the "Dream Suite." In the Dream Suite, Luna would allow players to visit "dream" versions of other towns, where interaction was a bit more limited compared to actually visiting the towns of other players. The Dream Suite will not appear in New Horizons, but the concept lives on thanks to the new update, albeit in a slightly different form!

Luna is a tapir. In Japanese folklore, tapirs are known for consuming dreams (the Pokemon Drowzee is also based on a tapir). Luna allows players to visit dream versions of towns. In New Leaf, dream towns featured the same design as the player's actual town, but visitors weren't able to bring items back with them, and their actions in the town did not carry over into the "real" world. This way, players that are a bit more hesitant about allowing visitors to come to their town would not have to worry about trees being chopped down, or other vandalism being perpetrated.

It appears that the New Horizons update will ditch the physical location of the Dream Suite in favor of allowing players to enter the dream world from the bed inside their homes. For players that have spent a significant amount of time establishing their island's design, it should be a relief that they won't have to decide where a new building will go!

Luna's return should give new hope to those hoping to see other NPC characters return! Previous entries in the Animal Crossing franchise have launched with all of the characters and events available from the start, but Nintendo has changed things up for the Switch game. Now, updates are being slowly released throughout the year. The company has already announced an update set for release this fall.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update Wave 2 will arrive on July 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

