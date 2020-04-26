Animal Crossing: New Horizons Could Add the Dream Suite Soon

Last week, Nintendo released a major new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While players are just starting to familiarize themselves with Crazy Redd and Leif, another returning face could soon come to the Nintendo Switch iteration in the series. According to a recent datamine, the Dream Suite could be coming to the game. The feature was added in Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the Nintendo 3DS, and brought with it a new character named Luna. Thus far, Luna and the Dream Suite have not been mentioned by Nintendo or any of the characters in the game, so their return would be a bit of a surprise!

For the uninitiated, the Dream Suite is an interesting concept. Essentially, Luna allows patrons to visit "dream" versions of towns, and establish their own. Dream towns are much more limited than the "real" versions of towns, so players cannot bring items back with them (other than a pre-selected pattern design). They can still, however, visit towns and see what their friends and other players have built and developed. On the flip side, players that are a bit more hesitant about allowing visitors to come to their town need not worry about trees being chopped down, or other vandalism being perpetrated on the town.

When Animal Crossing: New Leaf released back in 2013, the ability to share and upload images on social media from video games was fairly limited, so dream towns were a great way for players to share their creativity with others. With New Horizons, players have been able to use social media to share their towns for the world to see, so some newcomers to the series might not see the appeal of a feature like Dream Suite. For parents with younger players, however, Dream Suite represented a great way for younger players to enjoy the online aspect of the game, while limiting possible interactions with strangers. As such, the return of Dream Suite would certainly be welcomed.

Of course, some New Horizons players might dread the idea of finding space for a new building, but the Dream Suite was an optional build in New Leaf. It stands to reason that it should be the same, should it return. Of course, at this time, players should take the rumor with a grain of salt, but given how Nintendo is starting to roll out updates, the Dream Suite just might be back sooner, rather than later.

