Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals Free Halloween Update

Nintendo has revealed a whole bunch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons news this weekend, and that includes details on a new Fall update all about Halloween. The Nintendo Switch title will be adding Halloween costumes, more character customization options, DIY projects, and even the ability to grow pumpkins when the new update releases on Wednesday, September 30th.

The pumpkins, specifically, can be purchased as starts from Leif all year, but are available from Nook's Cranny during the month of October. Once they grow, they can then be used in special DIY projects which the trailer shows off. In terms of Halloween content, the game is adding candy, more costumes, and even body paint and colored eye contacts. And things really kick into gear on Halloween night itself.

[Announcement]

Find spooky surprises with the Fall update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, arriving on 9/30! 🕸️🎃🍬 pic.twitter.com/cwIbl6TplG — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 25, 2020

"When Halloween night arrives on Oct. 31, after 5 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations," Nintendo's announcement reads in part. "You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear."

As noted above, the new Fall update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on Wednesday, September 30th. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Various free updates have added things like swimming and Dream Islands in the recent past. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

