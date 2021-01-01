Animal Crossing's Isabelle Is Somehow Sad to See 2020 End

✖

During Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Year's Eve event, Nintendo Switch fans were treated to a surprising bit of dialogue right at the game's start. It seems that everyone's favorite villager Isabelle is a bit disappointed to see 2020 come to an end. While most people around the world are more than happy to see 2020 tossed into the garbage, Isabelle sheds a few tears, remarking how much the year has meant to her. In any other year, this exchange probably wouldn't raise any eyebrows, but 2020 is a year unlike any other, and most are more than happy to see it go!

An image of Isabelle's tear-filled goodbye to 2020 can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Of course, Isabelle can hardly be blamed for enjoying 2020! The character received a cushy job working for Nook, Inc., where she gets to spend each day chatting it up with residents about her television watching habits, the day's events, and more. New Year's Eve is a particularly notable day for the character, as it gives her a rare work day to spend outside of the Resident Services building; she didn't even get that on her birthday, this year!

Players can see Isabelle alongside Tom Nook outside the building during the game's New Year's Eve event. During the holiday festivities, players will also get the opportunity to snag a couple of free items in the form of a Light Stick and a Party Popper. Tom Nook never passes up an opportunity to make a few bells, and thus will have party hats for sale, as well. Regardless of what players spend, they can count down to the year's end thanks to a giant clock in front of Resident Services. Following the stroke of midnight, fireworks will be held, and they'll last until 2 a.m.

For those that won't have the opportunity to attend an in-person party this year, tonight's event should be a fun way to celebrate the end of 2020 (even if Isabelle is sad to see it go)!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you surprised to see Isabelle so sad about 2020 ending? Do you plan on participating in the game's New Year's event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!