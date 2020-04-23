Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Leif Pays Double for Weeds, But Don't Sell Yours Yet

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Nature Day update and everything it entails has finally given players something to do with their Clumps of Weeds that they’ve gathered from their islands, but it might not be a good idea to offload your entire stock of weeds just yet. It can be tempting to sell them to Leif, the new vendor who’s arrived on players’ islands and has a passion for gardening, but there’s something else that’s been added with the Nature Day event that players will want to make sure they’ve acquired and made use of before parting ways with their weeds.

After speaking to Leif for the first time, he’ll talk to you about shrubs and gardening and how these things can improve players’ islands. There’s an option in the dialogue to ask him about weeds as well. Choose that one and you’ll hear about how he empathizes with people who spend their time pulling up weeds and says they should be payed for their efforts. That means he’ll pay double for Clumps of Weeds, and while he frames it as a limited-time offer, there’s no telling right now whether that offer will actually change or not.

So, why not sell all your weeds right away then to make a quick buck? It’s an attractive offer, but what you should probably do first is save them until you’ve made enough of the new Hedge fences that were added as part of the Nature Day event. They’re required to build the Hedges – 10 Clumps of Weeds and some other ingredients will create ten Hedges for players to use – so you’ll need to save some for the recipe.

Thankfully, the process for getting the Hedge recipe is a simple one and can be completed in a matter of minutes. But most players will probably visit Leif first and see what he’s buying and selling before they go through the process of getting the recipe which means they’ll sell off their weeds before they can ever make the Hedges.

This might not be a big deal for some players, but for those who’ve been dutiful about clearing their islands of weeds to pretty things up and make room for other features, you might not have many weeds on your island to make the Hedges after selling off your initial supply to Leif. For that reason, stash some weeds away in your home to make sure you’ve got some on standby for Hedges and other recipes.

