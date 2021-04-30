Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Latest Update Blocks Item for Some Players

Earlier this week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.10.0 went live on Nintendo Switch, updating a handful of the game's previous holiday events, including May Day. This gives players an incentive to check out activities they might have played through last year, but it has also inadvertently caused an issue for newcomers: they can't get the new items. YouTuber AbdallahSmash026 made the discovery, stating that this basically locks players out of content. It's possible there will be other ways of getting these kinds of items, but for now, this could disappoint some players. The video from AbdallahSmash026 can be found at the top of this page.

During the May Day event, Animal Crossing players get a Dodo Airlines ticket to visit a special island where there's a maze. Once the maze has been completed, the character Rover rewards players with one of two items. Newcomers will receive the same briefcase given out last year, while those that previously participated will receive Rover's Photo, instead. Unfortunately, players can only get one Dodo Airlines ticket for the event, which means newer players have no way to get the other item.

Not all players will see this as much of a loss. Rover's Photo is a fun new reward, but its absence will probably only bother the most dedicated completists. It's possible Nintendo could allow players to get the missing item during next year's May Day event, but they might also choose to add another offering like they did this year.

Clearly this is an unforeseen consequence of the game's latest update. It will be interesting to see if there's any kind of pushback from fans of Animal Crossing that missed out on this item, and if there will be similar lockouts for other holiday items. Hopefully, Nintendo will add some option for players to snag Rover's Photo for those that won't be able to get it. For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see! The May Day event is going on right now and lasts through May 7th.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

