New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Adds Tons of Bug Fixes, Patch Notes Released

Just a week after the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0.1, the Nintendo Switch game is back with another new update! Like the previous software version, 2.0.2 centers solely on bugs related to the base game, as well as the recently released Happy Home Paradise DLC. Players should be happy to learn that a number of in-game bugs have been resolved by this new update, including issues with Kapp’n’s boat tours, problems with scanning multiple amiibo cards, and more. Full patch notes direct from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 2.0.2 (Released November 18, 2021)

Fixed Issues

The following issues have been fixed.

During one of Kapp’n’s boat tours, Brewster could overlap with the player and prevent the player from moving.

Kapp’n’s song could stop playing and prevent the game from proceeding.

Selecting the “How does this work?” option when starting agroup-stretching session during a multiplayer session could prevent thegame from proceeding.

The poster for Orville would be available via Nook Shopping after inviting Wilbur to Photopia.

The poster for Wilbur would be available via Nook Shopping after inviting Orville to Photopia.

Placing certain furniture items on the pier could prevent the player from being able to speak with Kapp’n.

The warp function of the pipe item would stop working after theplayer discussed buying furniture from a resident inside the resident’shome.

The music for group stretching sometimes wouldn’t play if an audio device close to the plaza was playing music.

The Nook Miles+ activity “Visit the Roost for a Coffee Break” could appear multiple times in the same day.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.

The software would close when the player tried to lead Leif to theschool and the placement of the furniture items in the school metcertain requirements.

Using amiibo multiple times to change the members used in a facility could cause the software to close.

The software could close when the player repeatedly used amiibo at a finished vacation home to add or remove guests.

The Y Button could stop removing guests when the player repeatedlyused amiibo to add a guest and then remove the guest using the YButton.

While working, a design portfolio photo could continue to displayin the upper-left of the screen after speaking to a client on the northbeach.

Bells would be spent in addition to Poki when the player ordered a present for another resident through Wardell.

The message card regarding refunding miles for the Pro Decorating License could be sent multiple times.

The roommates would not appear in a follow-up scene if theirshared vacation home situation was ended while in the yard of theirvacation home.

