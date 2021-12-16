Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Fixes NSFW Glitch, Patch Notes Released

Major updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch have come to an end, but the game continues to receive bug fixes and other quality-of-life improvements. Tonight, the title has been updated to version 2.0.4, and it includes fixes for both the main game, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Most notably, today’s update fixes a recent glitch that was causing some of the characters to appear naked! It’s hard to say how prominent that glitch was in the first place, but players will be happy to know that it’s gone. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 2.0.4 (Released December 15, 2021)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the “ladder set-up kit” could disappear whenthe game was saved with the “ladder set-up kit” placed on the diagonalcliff on the third tier of a cliff formation.

Fixed an issue where under “Seasonal Recipes” for DIY recipes, the”maple-leaf rug” and “frozen floor tiles” were not being displayedunder the appropriate seasons.

Other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where facility members wearing clothing that uses Custom Designs appear to not be wearing any clothing.

Fixed an issue in “Showroom”, where uploading player’s facilitiesafter visiting another player’s facilities resulted in members ofplayer’s facilities appearing as island residents that visited thefacilities.

Other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the Switch platform’s biggest success stories, so it’s no surprise that Nintendo has been keeping up on fixes and adjustments to the game over the last few months. It’s clear that Animal Crossing’s passionate fanbase is important to Nintendo, so hopefully we’ll continue to see more improvements made to the game, no matter how small!

