Animal Crossing: New Horizons NSFW Glitch Makes It M-Rated

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has a new glitch that makes the game borderline M-rated. The new Animal Crossing game is pitched as a kid-friendly game, and it is as long as your game isn’t plagued with a glitch that makes characters naked. Fortunately, for those worried their children are about to see lots of naked critters that can talk, none of these characters have any type of genitalia. In other words, they look like Barbie and Ken dolls.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how prevalent this glitch is, but many users have been reporting it over on Twitter, Reddit, and other places where Animal Crossing fans are likely to gather and share NSFW glitches. And right now, there’s no word of when it will get fixed. Post-launch support of ACNH is over, which means that it may be a while before this is fixed, if it’s ever fixed, as Nintendo is no longer in the business of releasing frequent updates for the game.

That said, if you’re curious, below you can check out the glitch for yourself. Right now, there’s no word of how to recreate it. In other words, if you’re going to experience it, it’s because Tom Nook chooses you himself.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation involving the glitch evolves. When and if Nintendo addresses the glitch or fixes it via a patch, we will update the story accordingly.

