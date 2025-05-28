Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets First New Update in Almost 3 Years

Nintendo released an update for its hit Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It has been nearly three years since its last update, which was implemented in November 2022, and marked the end of support for the social sim. While the simply named “Ver. 2.0.7” update doesn’t do much to excite fans, it does aid in getting the game ready for use with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes, the only change listed states, “Improved the compatibility for multiplayer sessions between Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.” There is nothing else beyond that, but at least the new update readies the game for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch next week. Although this may seem obvious, it is worth noting that the Nintendo Switch console must be connected to the internet to implement the update. For people who are unsure how they can update the game can check out the steps below as detailed by Nintendo.

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet. From the HOME Menu, select the icon for the software you wish to update without starting the game or application. Press the + Button or – Button on your controller. The current version number will display under the software title. Select Software Update followed by Via the Internet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t received that many updates since December 2021. Two updates were issued in February and November 2022, which addressed some issues and improved gameplay. Again, like this recent update, they were needed, but maybe not the most exciting for Nintendo fans.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo implements updates like this to other Nintendo Switch games that can be played online and are backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll just have to wait to see when or if those updates are implemented in the coming weeks.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on the Nintendo eShop for $59.99. The hit game can be redeemed with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher. The Happy Home Paradise DLC is also available on the eShop for $24.99. However, Nintendo Switch Online members can get the DLC at no additional cost.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally release on June 5th, 2025. Launch games include Mario Kart World, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Donkey Kong Bananza will launch a month later, on July 17th.