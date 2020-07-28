Animal Crossing Player's Lost Nintendo Switch Returned With Adorable Note and Drawings

A Hilton Garden Inn guest in Maine forgot his Nintendo Switch, alongside his copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After contacting the hotel upon returning home, Skylar Challand was reunited with his copy of the game, the console, and an adorable note from an employee named Ashley. According to the note, Ashley noticed that the game was still running when Challand left it behind. She saved the game so that Challand wouldn't lose any progress, and the system even ran the latest update, too. Last but not least, Ashley included some amazing art of Isabelle, as well as a small palm tree on a floating island. You can see the note in the Tweet below.

Forgot our Nintendo Switch in a hotel room in Maine, and @HiltonGardenInn was kind enough to ship it back to me. But I did not expect this note 🤯😭 pic.twitter.com/gq01Z8l5N3 — Skylar Challand (@sskylar) July 22, 2020

What's really touching about the situation is that Ashley put a lot of effort into the note and drawings; she clearly has a lot of passion for Animal Crossing! While Isabelle has been one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise since the release of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, a lot of casual fans wouldn't have known about the game's newest update, and the fact that it added swimming to the game. It's a personal touch, and one that likely made the note all the more meaningful. Her kindness did not go unnoticed; Challand contacted Hilton Garden Inn once again to let them know about their employee's good deeds, recommending a raise, and that she be named Employee of the Month.

This is the second case of someone helping an Animal Crossing fan reunite with their Nintendo Switch in just the last few weeks. Earlier this month, a man in Taiwan left his system behind at an ATM, and police used Animal Crossing's in-game mail feature to discern the owner. It seems that Nintendo's life-sim really brings out the best in people!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

