Awesamdude Fans Have Animal Crossing’s Tom Nook Trending

Awesamdude fans flooded social media to laugh about his Tom Nook soundboard. Twitter quickly had the Animal Crossing character trending and fans of the Nintendo franchise were very confused. Minecraft stars often have strange ways of getting the world’s attention, but the people were having a field day hearing those familiar lines in the game. Poor Nintendo Switch fans probably thought there was some kind of news about New Horizons before checking the trending topic and realizing it was completely unrelated. However, some people got in on the trend and decided to share some fan art and memes for good measure. Never let it be said that Animal Crossing fans aren’t good sports when it comes to their favorite game. Check out some of the posts down below:

HELP ME SAM IS SO CUTE TOM NOOK!SAM IS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/oy6qSndkdI — nikki (@awesamnikki) January 23, 2021

Nintendo describes the game for people who just came here for the Minecraft.

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

