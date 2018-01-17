Save $20 on the Ultimate Portable Charger for the Nintendo Switch

There are a handful of portable chargers on the market that are capable of powering up a Nintendo Switch or MacBook at full speed with USB-C Power Delivery. The Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD is one of them, and it just happens to have a deal going on Amazon for $80 – which is $20 off the regular price. That also makes it cheaper that most elite chargers of this type. The full list of features includes:

Power Delivery: Charges USB-C Power Delivery devices with a huge 22.5W output; laptops, phones, tablets and more. Charges iPhone 8 at highest possible speed.

High-Speed Recharge: Utilizes USB-C Power Delivery input to recharge itself in just 4 hours using included wall charger.

Ultra-High Capacity: Charge an iPhone 7 6 times, Macbook 2016 once, or an iPad Air2 almost twice.

What You Get: PowerCore Speed 20000 PD, 30W wall charger, travel pouch, 60cm Micro USB cable, 90cm USB-C to C cable, welcome guide, our 18-month worry-free warranty and friendly customer service.Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.

Indeed, this baby will charge your Nintendo Switch to full power even while you’re playing. It’s more charger than many of us need, but if you do a lot of traveling you’ll probably find that the Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD is essential. Grab it here with the discount while you can.

